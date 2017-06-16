Classification shake-ups approved

Member schools of the Kansas State High School Activities Association have approved a pair of proposals that will make considerable shifts in the state’s classification system. KSHSAA announced Wednesday, June 14, that the football and all-activities classification proposals — which already had been approved by both the KSHSAA Executive Board and Board of Directors earlier this year — also had been approved by a majority of member schools.

The football classification proposal, which affects only Classes 1A through 4A, was approved with a 75 percent overall majority, as well as a majority in each of the four classes independently.

Votes came in as follows: Class 1A — 64 Yes, 8 No (24 abstain); Class 2A — 51 Yes, 7 No (6 abstain); Class 3A — 52 Yes, 8 No (4 abstain); and Class 4A — 48 Yes, 13 No (3 abstain). All abstaining votes were counted as “No.”

In football, the state will be divided into six classes for 11-man football — 32 teams each in 6A, 5A and 4A; 48 teams each in 3A and 2A; and the approximately 35 remaining teams in 1A. Eight-man football would still be divided into two classes.

These adjustments make it possible to eliminate the need for 3A teams to play three games in a 10-day span during playoffs — something that was considered by many to be a safety risk.

“With all the information coming out about the impact of football on the body, playing three games in such a short time is really something that needs to be changed,” said Scott Burger, Sabetha High School athletic director, when asked about the proposal prior to the vote.

Classifications still will be determined on a two-year classification cycle. The next determination period for the two-year classification cycle will be the fall of the 2017-18 school year. Those classifications will be the first to determine classes under the restructured classification system, and will be effective for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

The vote margin was much tighter for the all-activities proposal, which affects Classes 1A through 6A. Just 59 percent of all member schools approved the proposal.

A majority of the classes — four of six, with the largest and smallest opposed — also voted in favor. Votes came in as follows: Class 1A – 31 Yes, 44 No (21 abstain); Class 2A – 46 Yes, 13 No (5 abstain); Class 3A – 50 Yes, 11 No (3 abstain); Class 4A – 47 Yes, 16 No (1 abstain); Class 5A – 19 Yes, 9 No (4 abstain); and Class 6A — 14 Yes, 15 No (3 abstain). All abstaining votes were counted as “No.”

In all KSHSAA activities except football, the state will be divided into six classes — 36 teams each in 6A, 5A and 4A; 64 teams each in 3A and 2A; and the approximately 117 remaining teams in 1A. This is an increase of four teams each in the top three classes.

Split divisions will be eliminated in 4A and 1A. In volleyball and basketball, 1A schools will utilize Regional and Sub-State format.

A document outlining the new rules and how they will impact each sport and activity is available at www.kshsaa.org.

The new classifications will be implemented in the 2018-19 school year.

Sabetha Effect

The new classifications will create a big shake-up in football, with typical 4A schools such as Holton dropping down into 3A. According to Burger, SHS would likely be borderline — either one of the smallest in 3A or one of the biggest in 2A, depending on enrollment. Which class Sabetha will fall into will be determined this fall with the two-year classification cycle.

In all other sports and activities, Burger said, it appears that Sabetha would be solidly in the 3A class — not at the top or the bottom, but right in the middle. In a big shift, though, all other Big Seven League schools also would be 3A — except ACCHS, which according to past enrollment looks like it would be 2A.

Personally, Burger said, he likes being in a large, competitive class.

“I like it, because going to State should be a big deal. It should be rewarding, and not something that happens all the time,” Burger said. “It’s not special if it’s not that hard to get there.”

Wetmore/Axtell Effect

In football, the new classifications will mark a monumental shift for 1A-sized schools playing 11-man football. However, it will not affect Wetmore, Axtell or other 8-Man football teams. The two divisions in 8-man were left as is in the proposal.

For Wetmore, Axtell and all other 1A schools in the state, the biggest impact comes in the form of volleyball and basketball post-season play. The elimination of the division in 1A — which currently separates the class into a larger half and smaller half — means the class will have approximately 117 schools all competing for eight spots at the State Championships. To make this manageable, teams will compete in a Regional prior to Sub-State, to narrow the Sub-State field.

The Process

The KSHSAA member schools are divided into six classifications, 1A through 6A. However, since the split of 1A into two divisions in 2010, and 4A into two divisions in 2013 — in addition to two divisions of 8-man football — the number of state championships awarded in various sports and activities has continued to grow.

The divisions were created to diminish the discrepancy between the largest and smallest schools in each class, which it does. However, those saying a change needed to be made said it also diminished the state championships by watering down the competition.

So, a new classification model was devised by a 13-person committee formed in mid-2015 to examine the state’s current classification model and explore new options.

For nearly two years, the Classification Study Committee studied new classification proposals. Bill Faflick, who has been tapped to become the next KSHSAA executive director, co-chaired the classification committee.

The proposal passed the KSHSAA Executive Board in January, and the KSHSAA Board of Directors in April. The final hoop was passage by the KSHSAA member schools. Now, with member school approval, the new classification rules will be implemented with the 2018-19 school year.