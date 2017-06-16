Nemaha County Commission

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans County Clerk

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, June 12, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Garrett Nordstrom with Governmental Assistance Services was present on behalf of Bern Fire District No. 4, which is applying for a KanStep Grant in order to construct a new fire barn in Bern. Nordstrom requested that commissioners adopt a resolution to assure that funds will be provided for the operation and maintenance of improvements to the Bern Fire District No. 4 fire station. The commissioners approved the adoption of Resolution 2017-6 for this purpose. Burdiek signed the resolution as presented.

Nordstrom also requested that commissioners adopt a resolution to certify legal authority to apply for the Kansas Community Development Block Grant Program. The commissioners approved the adoption of Resolution 2017-7 for this purpose. Burdiek signed the resolution as presented. Burdiek also signed other documents necessary for the grant application process.

Budget Requests

The board reviewed a 2018 budget request submitted by Northeast Kansas Environmental Services in the amount of $10,000, which is the same amount of funding that this organization is receiving for 2017.

Sam Rottinghaus and Deb Henry came before the board on behalf of the Nemaha County Fair Board to request funding from Nemaha County for their 2018 budget. They are requesting $23,700 for 2018, which is an increase of $90 over the amount this organization is being funded for 2017.

Jane Sunderland and Martin Mishler were present on behalf of Nemaha County Community Health Services to request funding from Nemaha County for their 2017-18 budget. They are requesting $87,000 for 2017-18, which is an increase of $17,000 over the amount this organization is being funded for 2016-17.

Patty Byers, Ray Thieme and DarlAnn Rial came before the board on behalf of the Nemaha County Historical Society to request funding from Nemaha County for their 2018 budget. This organization is requesting $3,500 in funding for 2018, which is an increase of $1,000 over the amount funded for this organization in 2017.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart requested $311,170 for 2018 for his Noxious Weed budget. This is the same amount that this fund was budgeted for in 2017.

Swart also is requesting $39,900 for 2018 for his Emergency Preparedness budget. Again, this is the same amount that this fund was budgeted for 2017.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• BG Consultants would like to put Bridge P-41, which lies on the Nemaha-Brown County line in section 25 of Granada Township, on the State bridge program. Commissioners advised Ronnebaum that since this bridge is on Brown County’s inventory, whatever they want to do regarding this is fine with them.

• The Coughlin Company is on site in order to fix Wichman Road this week.

• The guys crack sealed the parking lot on the west side of the courthouse last week.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that:

• The spray truck that backed into a bridge banister last week does not have full coverage on it. Swart stated that he will eventually get bids for the repair of this truck, but not right now at this time.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans and Seneca Dietary Manager Alane Bloom came before the board. Yunghans requested an executive session with commissioners. The commissioners held a five-minute executive session to discuss non-elected personnel. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Yunghans, Seneca Dietary Manager Alane Bloom and Schultejans. No action was taken by the board following the executive session.

Yunghans also let commissioners know that she would like to hire Deb Haverkamp as a relief person to fill in at both the Seneca Nutrition Center and the Sabetha Nutrition Center. Haverkamp will begin work for the county at a rate of pay of $12.80 per hour.

Appraiser Betty Roeder came before the board to speak to commissioners about her reappointment as County Appraiser for another four year term. Following discussion, the commissioners approved the adoption of Resolution 2017-5 to appoint Roeder as the Appraiser of Nemaha County for a term of four years beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2021. Commissioners signed the resolution as presented.

Roeder also requested to move one of her employees on the pay scale. Roeder requested to appoint Jennifer Melvin as the Appraiser Office Assistant, which would change her rate of pay from $15.89 per hour to $16.03 per hour effective May 21. Commissioners approved this request.

County Attorney Brad Lippert and Sheriff Rich Vernon came before the board. Vernon let commissioners know that Sierra Detention Services has gone out of business, so they will begin working with another company to provide these services for the Nemaha County Jail.

Vernon also let commissioners know that there is no indication of foul play involved with the dead body that was recently found in Nemaha County.

Commissioners spoke to Lippert about an employee that would like to take more vacation leave than they have accrued at this time, so part of the vacation would be without pay. Lippert advised that, according to the employee handbook, both the department head and the Board of Commissioners would have to approve this leave.

Commissioners also spoke to Lippert about hiring a relative to work in a department with another relative. He advised that as long as one relative was not hired to supervise another relative, this would not go against the county’s nepotism policy.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the June 5 meeting.

The commissioners accepted a proposal from Stephen Stallbaumer Construction in the amount of $4,390 to replace the two outside doors at the Community Building that lead directly into the restrooms.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the middle of June.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, June 19. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.