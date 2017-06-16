Nemaha County District Court

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Sabetha Community Hospital vs. Michelle Staley (aka Brammer) and Mayo Staley of Barnes, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $202.85 plus interest and costs.

Sabetha Family Practice vs. Loni Shewey of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $147.41 plus interest and costs.

Sabetha Family Practice vs. Brian and Janet Smith of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $437.95 plus interest and cost.

Sabetha Family Practice vs. Connie D. and Thomas Rowland of Salem, Neb., judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $128.44 plus interest and cost.

Sabetha Community Hospital vs. Angelica L. Mackie of Hiawatha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $1,388.05 plus interest and cost.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Jordan Kroegar of Frankfort, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $386.80 plus interest and cost.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Stephanie L. Scettrini of Hanover, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $235.38 plus interest and cost.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Charity Ann Martin of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $2,247 plus interest and cost.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Miquel Chun Coc of Oneida, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $134.30 plus interest and cost.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Serena and John Eppich of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $63.03 plus interest and cost.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Rebecca Bynum of Caney, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $367.78 plus interest and cost.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Nathan Beyer of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $168.48 plus interest and cost.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Ronald Ouellette Jr. of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $161.86 plus interest and cost.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Jeremy D. Shepard of Centralia, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $24.18 plus interest and cost.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Stacy A. and Jeff Wells of Beattie, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $19.51 plus interest and cost.

Galt Ventures, LLC vs. Toby Harris of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $1,588.50 plus costs and interest.

MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED

David Thrailkill, over 21, and Karli Kuckelman, over 21, both of Seneca.

Dustin Talley, 19, of Sabetha. and Taylor Flentie, 19, of Centralia.

Aaron Clarence Crismas, 42, and Sunshine DuPuis, 40, of Wetmore.

TRAFFIC

Seathe Elms of Bern, speeding, $153 fines and fees.

David Davis of Overland Park, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

Amy Menold of Sabetha, speeding 71/55, $189 fines and fees.

Breanna Koch of Bellevue Neb., speeding 86/65 $222 fines and fees.

Alissa Steinlage of Sabetha, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

Roy Garcia of Omaha, Neb., speeding 76/65, $159 fines and fees.