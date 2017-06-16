Nemaha County Sheriff 6.16.2017

ARRESTS

Noah M. Deters, 19, of Baileyville was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on June 12 on an Ellis County Bench warrant for failure to appear. Deters was released on $500 cash bond on June 12 with a court date of July 18 at 9 a.m.

Desmond H. Thomas, 25, of Horton was arrested on June 13 by the NMSO for the offenses of driving under the influence and transporting an open container. Thomas was released on June 14 on $1,250 surety bond with a court date of July 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Charity A. Martin, 42, of Seneca was arrested by the Seneca Police Department (PD) on June 13 for a bond violation. Martin remains in custody.

Jacob S. Feldkamp, 28, of Seneca was arrested by the NMSO on June 14 on warrants out of Nemaha County for probation violation, and Sabetha Municipal Court and Pottawatomie County for failure to appear. Feldkamp remains in custody with bonds set at $15,000, $10,000 and $1,910.

ACCIDENTS

At 8:03 a.m. Sunday, June 11, Dana S. Emmert, 60, was traveling northbound on Kansas Highway 63 attempting to make a left turn onto 146th Road when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Carol S. Johnson, 77, of Monroe City, Iowa, who was also traveling northbound and attempting to pass Emmert. Emmert was driving a 1995 Ford Ranger, and Johnson was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.