Organization News: Sabetha Chamber of Commerce

Submitted by Gina Murchison Director

The Thursday, June 8, Sabetha Chamber of Commerce meeting was called to order by the Chamber’s president, Cindy Alderfer. Other members present were Dayra Menold, Julie Bergman, Julie Burenheide and Gina Murchison.

Minutes were read and financial reports were given.

Membership

The Sabetha Chamber would like to welcome two new members — The Vintage Butterfly and Sabetha Self Storage LLC.

Ribbon Cutting

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for The Vintage Butterfly at noon Friday, June 23.

Golf Tournament

The Chamber did very well, considering the tournament had to be delayed a week due to rain. This money is always saved for improvements like the PA System for downtown Sabetha and the Christmas Decorations.

Rodeo Parade

The Rodeo Parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 15. The Children’s Bike Parade, sponsored by the Sabetha Kiwanis Club, begins at 6 p.m. The Main Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. We are handling the sign-up process differently this year. The registration process will be from 5 to 6 p.m. All regular entries, please sign up at 13th and Virginia Street. Please have your advertising information ready.

A Chamber board member will give you a number and line you up. All large entries are asked to enter 14th street from the Berwick Road. Sign up will be at 14th and Harrison Street. All float entries are asked to be in place by 5:45 p.m. to be judged. The following prizes will be awarded for the float winners: First Place, $100; Second Place, $75; Third Place, $50.

Old Time Saturday Night

Old Time Saturday Night is on Saturday, Aug. 19. CJ Foods is sponsoring a firetruck bounce slide for the EMS/Sabetha Fire Department Appreciation Day.

Annual Meeting/Citizen & Business of the Year Awards

The Annual Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7. Please cast your vote for the Citizen and Business of the year. Forms are available at sabethachamber.com, or email your choices to sabethachamber@gmail.com.

Solar Eclipse

The Great Solar Eclipse will occur at 1:04 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Sabetha is one of the few locations in the world to witness a total eclipse of the sun – two minutes and 30 seconds of total darkness. We are planning a viewing event for that day. Please save the date, and plans will follow.

Small Business Sales and Use Tax Workshops

The tax seminar will be on Thursday, July 13, at the Glacial Hills Resource Center. The speaker is Carl York. We will have two different sessions — sales and compensation use tax for retail businesses, and sales tax issues for construction contractors and subcontractors. Businesses that send more than one person will receive a $10 discount. Please register at www.washburnsmallbusiness.com. Anyone sending more than one person, please register with Cris Millard at 785-234-3235.

The next meeting will be at noon Thursday, July 13. We meet in the small commission room at City Hall. Everyone is invited. We encourage new, fresh ideas!