Peggy Jean Heideman

Peggy Jean Heideman, 60, of Hamlin died at her home June 12, 2017, following a brief illness with cancer.

She was born in Wichita on Feb. 19, 1957, the third of seven children to Alvin and Ethel Phillips Gilbert. She graduated from Sabetha High School in 1975. Later that year, on Sept. 26, she married Ronald L. Heideman.

For the last 20 years, Peggy has worked at Brown County Developmental Services. She also volunteered her time with Northeast Kansas Multicounty Hospice. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going on vacations with her sisters and mother to various places around the nation. Her favorite activities were crocheting and embroidery work, attending and watching NASCAR races, playing games on Facebook, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by her two sons, Dean Heideman of Clear Lake, Iowa, and Michael Heideman of Stella, Neb.; grandchildren Brynn, Wyatt, Levi, Bridget and Rhett Heideman; mother Ethel; and siblings Lonnie Gilbert, Connie (Tom) Rowland, Debbie (Randy) Hewitt, Bobby Gilbert, Teresa Gilbert and Gary (Carolyn) Gilbert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, in 1997 and her father, Alvin.

Funeral services are planned at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Christian Center, 519 N First Street in Hiawatha. Cheryl Mishler will officiate. Internment will follow at Hamlin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brown County Developmental Services or Nemaha County Home Health and Hospice, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.

The Sabetha Herald 6/21/2017