Bat season is upon us!

Not only do we have baseball season in full swing in our community, we now have bat season in full swing as well. No, not the kind of bat that is used during baseball season, but the kind of bat that comes out when the sun sets and flies erratically through the air in pursuit of flying insects.

It was purely coincidental that Adam West, the actor who portrayed Batman in the popular television series during the 1960s, passed away this week when I wanted to write about bats. Actually what got me on the subject of bats was the photograph I was recently shown of a local bat hunter. Yes, a bat hunter.

Bat hunters are fairly easy to recognize. They usually wear enough clothing over their entire body to render them practically immobile. This is usually done to ensure that the bat hunter will not receive any bites on exposed skin while attempting to capture the feared bat. With the temperatures hovering in the 90 degree neighborhood, a person with that much clothing on their body is easily recognizable and more than likely is looking for a bat.

This particular bat hunter was wearing a set of Carhartt coveralls complete with a hooded sweatshirt with the hood snugged so tight 5around the head that only allowed the eyes to be exposed. On the hands of the hunter were a pair of heavy gloves that were dexterous enough to allow the use of the fingers to grip the weapon of choice.

The weapon of choice for this particular bat hunter was a broom. I was informed that he did not have access to a tennis or badminton racket or fishing net, so he grabbed the next best thing — the broom.

Most bat hunts take place inside of houses during the late spring and summer season. Why is that, you might wonder? This is the time of year when bats are on the prowl for flying insects, and sometimes their journeys take them inside of houses.

People tend to get a little nervous when a bat shows up inside their living quarters. Bats have been known to be carriers of rabies, and the presence of a bat in your house should not be taken lightly. I have never personally had a bat inside my home, but I know of a multitude of people here in town who have had this unpleasant and surprising experience.

There have been 15 species of bats identified in the state of Kansas. Bats are the only mammals on the planet that are capable of true flight. To watch a bat in flight is a truly amazing sight. I have had the privilege over the years to be able to watch bats in their nocturnal pursuit of insects, and I thoroughly enjoy it every time. Bats consume large quantities of flying insects on their nightly flights, so they are actually quite beneficial to us.

Throughout the years, we have all been led to believe that bats are creatures of the night that will come and leave a fatal bite bringing a horrible death to the recipient of the bite. Wow! What would we do without television? Those particular bats that television has used to horrify all of us are vampire bats. We have no such bats in our neck of the woods, but there are indeed vampire bats that do feed solely on the blood of other creatures.

What kind of bats do we have in our neighborhoods and occasionally in our houses? Next week we will take a look at the bats in our area a little more. Years ago, I put up a bat house in hopes of attracting some bats but I had no luck. Despite that setback, I have still been sitting outside in the evenings and have seen bats flying around the area. As I said before, they are very enjoyable to watch. I just wish I did not have to wear those heavy Carhartts in the summer!