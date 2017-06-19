Legislation allowing women to serve celebrates 75 years

Seventy-five years ago, legislation was passed to – once again – allow women to serve in the U.S. military services. This legislation followed about a 20-year ban, in the aftermath of World War I, on women serving in the military.

Over the centuries, women in this nation have put forth great effort to serve their country, often clandestinely because they were not officially allowed to serve.

Let me take you back in history to possibly the beginning of women’s selfless military service to America, to the time of the birth of our beloved nation in the 18th century.

During the war for independence, the Revolutionary War in the 1770s, Deborah Sampson disguised herself as a man so she could join the Massachusetts Regiment of the Revolutionary Army. She treated her own combat wounds to protect her identity, but was discharged after her third injury, when an attending doctor discovered she was a woman.

America’s unwritten history is full of women like Sampson, who served secretly, as well as nurses who served on the lines as civilians.

During the Civil War in the 1860s, almost a century after the Revolutionary War, many disguised women, both black and white, served as nurses, saboteurs, scouts and couriers. They led troops into battle as color bearers, blew up bridges, cut telegraph wires, burned arsenals and warehouses, and helped prisoners and slaves escape.

On the threshold of the 20th century, the invaluable service of female nurses during the Spanish American War led to the creation of the Army Nurse Corps in 1901 and the Navy Nurse Corps in 1908.

During World War I, some 12,000 women responded to an active recruiting campaign to convince young women to join the Navy. In March 1917, women were admitted into the Naval Reserve, and in 1918, into the Marine Corps.

After serving in various enlisted positions, these women had all been discharged by the early 1920s, and legislation had been passed that prevented the inclusion of women in the military.

This situation remained until the need for women in the military was again recognized in 1942, after our country had been drawn into World War II.

Hundreds of thousands of men of all ages enlisted in the armed forces and went to war. President Franklin D. Roosevelt still worried that, against the constantly increasing enemy on multiple fronts, all of America’s men might not be sufficient.

LEGISLATION INCLUDES WOMEN

May 14 of this year was the 75th anniversary of the bill that created an army of women. Just months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, American citizens were feeling a deep sense of outrage and patriotism.

In the spring of 1942, Representative Edith Nourse Rogers introduced the idea of a women’s army and on May 14, 1942, at her urging, President Roosevelt signed the bill creating the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, after close to 200 years of America’s women doing their patriotic duty regardless of whether or not they were “allowed” to do so legally.

The idea behind this army of women was to free men from support jobs for direct combat. The women were trained in a wide variety of duties such as administration, communications, cooking and driving.

The unified patriotism felt by Americans after Pearl Harbor changed the public’s point of view, and once they were allowed, many women, including some from the local area, responded to that call and served in various capacities in the military: nurse, hospital apprentice, office worker, military driver, medical specialist, dietitian and others.

In response to this bill in 1942, the first officer candidate training class alone included 440 women, in addition to the even larger numbers of enlisted women trainees.

On July 30, 1942, Congress enacted legislation establishing a Women’s Reserve for duty with the U.S. Navy stateside, known as the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES.

Typical of the women’s response, three days later, Mildred Helen McAfee, president of Wellesley College in Massachusetts, was sworn in as a lieutenant commander in the WAVES.

Two months later, on Sept. 30, 1942, a squadron of women pilots was assembled and organized by order of General “Hap” Arnold, Commander of the Army Air Forces in the United States.

Later known as the WASP, acronym for Women Airforce Service Pilots, they towed targets for ground troops firing live ammunition and for similar aerial gunnery practice, and also ferried aircraft to front-line staging areas.

Though these women also made sacrifices, they were not granted military status and did not receive military benefits. (This was remedied in 1977, when the WASP was granted military veteran status.) Thirty-eight WASPs made the supreme sacrifice with their lives.

In November 1942, Congress enacted legislation authorizing the formation of the Coast Guard Women’s Reserve, followed three months later by the authorization to establish a Women Marines Reserve as an auxiliary to the U.S. Marine Corps.

These women had moral courage. They defied a tradition, their parents, their friends. They committed themselves and sacrificed almost everything to serve our country.

Despite the strong pride felt by these women, they quickly learned that patriotism alone would not see them through the initial years. Though the media was initially intrigued with the idea of women training for the military, trivial issues, negative publicity and criticism soon followed.

These pioneers truly had to be strong morally and demonstrate strength of character to surmount the negativism and prove the naysayers wrong.

When the first WAAC training center opened in July 1942, Colonel Oveta Culp Hobby told the trainees, “We have a debt to democracy and a date with destiny.”

But some of these pioneers paid a hefty price, through depression and other mentally and emotionally disabling conditions, because of the rejection by their families and friends and the resulting isolation, as well as ill treatment by some male military enlisted members and officers; because of their traumatic experiences, some did not enjoy quality of life as we know it after those early post-war days.

‘ROSIE THE RIVETERS’ RESPOND TO CALL

The women who responded to the call for civilian female factory workers to replace the men who were called to active duty also contributed significantly to the war effort, though they, like the WASPs, did not have military status.

They became collectively known as “Rosie the Riveters,” even though not all worked with rivets or even with aircraft or ships.

Proving that women also have technical and mechanical skills, these women worked in various capacities on aircraft, manufactured military-related products for the government, welded and did other jobs in shipyards, helped make explosive powder in the DuPont Powder Plant in Kansas, worked at the Sunflower Ordnance Plant in Kansas, and contributed to the war effort in other skills.

One Sabetha civilian woman and her crew ran a big machine with a roller that pressed explosive powder into sheets. She said minor explosions and injuries were common, and that if her parents had known how potentially dangerous the work was, they probably would not have let her work there. The pay was good because of the hazards involved, she said.

After the war, when men were again available for such jobs, some of these women stayed on in administrative or other capacities.

The work ethic of these women and the high quality of their products undoubtedly opened the door a little wider for women to enter the military forces.

WOMEN ACHIEVE PERMANENT PLACE

The 1948 Women’s Armed Services Integration Act gave women a permanent place in the armed forces.

Air Force recruiting literature from 1966 shows that, 18 years after the Integration Act, there were still quite a few limitations for women in the military, with one 1966 brochure stating, “WAF [Women in the Air Force] officers are considered for promotion along with male officers through the grade of Lieutenant Colonel.”

This “rank” ceiling was removed by Public Law 90-130 on Nov. 8, 1967. Some other examples of limitations that have since been overcome are: until late 1967, a married woman could not be accepted into the Air Force, although she could marry after entry; a pregnant woman could not remain in the Air Force, and this did not change until the mid-1970s. Military maternity uniforms followed several years later.

In the ensuing years, other barriers fell, and more career fields were open to women. As a result, women now joining the military have few if any limitations in career field options.

Prior to 1969, officer training schools were the only door open for women officer candidates, but the services finally began to show progressiveness.

In 1969, the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, or AFROTC, program admitted women; three years later the Army and Navy ROTC programs followed suit.

In 1973, six Navy women completed flight training and earned their wings. In mid-1974, Lt Sally Murphy became the first female Army helicopter pilot, and this author had the privilege of meeting this flight pioneer in 1980 at a joint military exercise.

In mid-1976, two years after the Army had a helicopter pilot, the Service Academies admitted women, followed only one month later by 10 Air Force women reporting to flight training school.

In January 1977, the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School began accepting women, whereas previously, women Marine officer candidates received separate limited training of shorter duration and fewer skills.

Four months later, women were assigned to two Coast Guard ships, and in August 1978, the Coast Guard removed all assignment restrictions based on sex.

Not until April 1993, though, was the ban on the assignment of women to combat aircraft and combat ships repealed.

Even today, though, many Americans still are not convinced that total integration and equality are right for women in the military, but the efforts continue with today’s generation, and the difficulty of the struggle has eased.

Since America was founded, several million women have served in military roles, both clandestinely and openly, in peacetime and in conflict, in medical, combat and support roles.

Since 1948, women have served with honor alongside America’s servicemen in peacetime and in conflicts, such as those in Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, Desert Storm, Bosnia, and in the current war on terrorism in places like Iraq and Afghanistan.

Military women pilots routinely fly in combat areas, in fighter and support aircraft and helicopters, fulfilling various types of missions.

After 75 years, it’s time to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements and contributions of our active duty women and women veterans, along with those of our active duty men and men veterans, to the freedom of our nation.

Editor’s Note: Any women veterans living in the local area who have not yet been featured in the series “They Also Served” in The Sabetha Herald are invited to contact Patty Locher by email at p2equinelover@aol.com to provide her with their military information and photos, so she can write feature stories on them, to be published in The Sabetha Herald over the next few months.

Sources: Author’s personal experiences during her Air Force career; author’s interviews with active duty women, women veterans, and civilian women who worked in “Rosie the Riveter” jobs during World War II; “Women in the Military: An Unfinished Revolution,” by Major General Jeanne Holm, USAF (Retired), © 1982; various Internet resources.