Lobos claim two victories

After the first game between the Sabetha Lobos and the Rossville Rattlers was rained out on Thursday, June 15, the teams decided to play both games back to back on Saturday, June 17, in Sabetha.

With only one win on the season, the Lobos were looking to add a couple of wins to their record. After two seven-inning games, the Lobos would do just that — winning the first, 4-3, and the nightcap, 5-2.

Game one

Both teams remained scoreless in the first inning, and both teams would score one run each in the second.

During the third inning, Rossville scored another run, but Sabetha stepped up their offensive game to score three more runs. Sabetha would hold on to the lead for the remainder of the game and win 4-3.

Yodelvy Garcia led the Lobos offensively with two hits, one run scored and two RBIs, while Enok Pérez Reyes, Jeremie Garcia and Alex Camp each had one hit and one run each.

Juan Berger pitched the first 2-2/3 innings for the Lobos. He allowed two runs on three hits, while walking four batters and striking out three.

Berger was relieved by Cory Royer, who pitched the next 3-1/3 innings. He allowed one run on no hits, while walking one batter and striking out three. Royer was relived by Jose Suero, who pitched the final inning Lobos. He surrendered one hit and struck out one batter.

Game two

Rossville took the early lead when they scored one run in the first inning and one in the second. During the third inning, Sabetha tied up the score 2-2 when Reyes and Chaz Dunn both scored.

In the fifth inning, Elliot Antonetty knocked in two runs – Reyes and Dunn – when he hit a double to left-center, which helped Sabetha pull ahead by a score of 4-2.

Sabetha scored their final run in the sixth. In the top of the seventh, the Lobos executed three consecutive outs to end the game. The Lobos won 5-2.

Antonetty led the Lobos offensively with two hits, also driving in two runs.

Juan Perdomo pitched the first two innings for Sabetha. He allowed two runs on three hits, and walked three batters.

Perdomo was relieved by Brendan Schnell, who pitched the remainder of the game. He allowed two hits during his time on the mound, while striking out five batters and walking three.

Game One NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 17 Elliot Antonetty 2 0 0 0 1 1 24 Yodelvy Garcia 3 1 2 2 0 0 25 Enok Perez Reyes 3 1 1 0 0 0 28 Chaz Dunn 3 0 1 0 0 0 34 Jose Vera 3 0 0 0 0 1 5 Alex Camp 2 1 1 0 0 0 22 Aaron Fuller 3 0 0 1 0 1 1 Jeremie Garcia 3 1 1 1 0 1 13 Angel Perez 2 0 0 0 0 1 Sabetha 0-1-3-0-0-0-X-X-X | 4-6-4 Rossville 0-1-1-1-0-0-0-X-X | 3-4-0