Midwest A’s defeat Lobos in two-game series

The Sabetha Lobos and the Midwest A’s from Belton, Mo., met up for the first time this season, and both teams were looking to bring home a pair of wins. After losing a three game series to the Junction City Brigade the previous week, the Lobos were looking to redeem themselves, but were not able to keep up, and the A’s won both games.

Game one

The first game of two was played on Monday, June 12, in Sabetha. During the first few innings, both teams held the lead at one point, but during the third inning the A’s pulled ahead by one run and kept the lead for the remainder of the game. The A’s prevailed, 16-5.

The Midwest A’s started strong with their two lead off batters each scoring a run, but the Lobos defense stepped it up and the A’s were held to only two runs in the first innings. In the bottom of the first, the Lobos rallied back scoring three runs.

In the top of the second, the A’s managed to score one run, while Sabetha scored none. The score was 3-3 heading into the top of the third.

A wild-pitch by Cody Rottinghaus in the top of third allowed another A’s baserunner to score and take the lead of 4-3. Innings four and five were difficult for the Lobos defensively. The A’s managed to score three runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth.

Chaz Dunn broke the Lobos scoring hiatus, when he hit an out-of-the-park home run in the bottom of the seventh.

The A’s scored three additional runs in the top of the ninth. Then in the bottom of the ninth, Lobos first baseman Arsenis de Jesus also hit a home run. The Lobos fell to the A’s by a score of 5-16.

Rottinghaus pitched the first three innings for the Lobos. He allowed six runs on six hits, while walking three batters and striking out three.

Rottinghaus was relieved by Juan Perdomo, who also pitched three innings. He allowed seven runs on three hits, while walking four batters and striking out three.

Perdomo was relieved by pitcher Juan Estrada Arriola, who pitched the last three innings. He allowed six runs on three hits, while walking one batter and striking out three.

Game two

The Lobos traveled to Belton, Mo., for the second game against the A’s. Sabetha had trouble keeping up with the A’s in the second match-up. The Lobos scored one run in the second when the designated hitter Jose Vera hit a home run. The last two runs for the Lobos were scored in the fifth inning by Alex Camp and Brandon Gonzalez.

The A’s scored one run in the first, three runs in the third, two runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth. The final score was 10-3, Midwest A’s.

Collecting hits for the Lobos were Enok Pérez Reyes, Alex Camp and Jose Vera with two apiece, while Elliot Antonetty, Yodelvy Garcia and Gonzalez each tallied one. Reyes also tallied two RBIs.

Jose Suero pitched the first four innings for the Lobos. He allowed six runs on seven hits, while walking three batters and striking out three.

Suero was relieved by Cory Royer, who pitched the next three innings. He allowed four runs on four hits, while walking two batters and striking out three.

Royer was relieved by Wade Witt in the final inning. He walked one batter and struck out one.

Game 1 NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 17 Elliot Antonetty 5 0 0 0 0 2 32 Gilbert Rondon Saquebo 4 0 0 0 0 1 98 Arsenis de Jesus 4 1 1 1 0 1 25 Enok Perez Reyes 4 0 1 0 0 0 28 Chaz Dunn 4 1 3 1 0 0 34 Jose Vera 4 1 0 0 0 0 42 Brandon Gonzalez Torres 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 Yamil Rosario 4 0 0 0 0 1 22 Aaron Fuller 3 1 1 0 1 0 1 Jeremie Garcia 4 1 3 2 0 0 20 Juan Berger Sabetha 3-0-0-0-0-0-1-0-1 | 5-9-4 Midwest A’s 2-1-1-3-6-0-0-0-3 | 16-15-3