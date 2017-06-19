Minister Speaks: Temple cleansing

The Gospels tell us of two occasions when the Lord Jesus Christ became so angry He physically drove the moneychangers and marketers from the temple. Mark 11’s account recalls the second occasion, while John in chapter two describes His first angry outburst.

These two reports describe a Jesus that few Christians can comprehend or appreciate. In Deuteronomy 4:24, we read, “For the Lord your God is consuming fire, a jealous God.”

God’s jealousy is righteous and pure. When Jesus became enraged over the sinful marketing taking place in His Father’s house He was jealous for the holiness and purity of the Temple.

In the Apostle John’s telling of the first expulsion from the Temple, he says in 2:15 that “(Jesus) made a whip out of cords” and drove the profaning Jews out of the Temple and in the process over-turned their money tables and scattered the birds and animals. Try to imagine the scene. Can you picture the face of Jesus with His eyes flaming and His strong arms flailing the whip? No doubt His apostles and disciples were shocked and taken back seeing their Lord as never before.

But Jesus was truly righteous in His reaction. He was moved deeply when He witnessed this desecration of His Father’s House. Jesus cleansed the Old Testament Temple.

In the New Testament something very dramatic happened. No longer does God reside in an earthly building. At Pentecost, the Holy Spirit, as promised by Jesus, came and indwelt the souls and spirits of all of His believers.

The Apostle Paul told the Corinthian believers in I Cor. 6:19, “Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit.” And Jesus encouraged His apostles and disciples when He said, “Never will I leave you nor forsake you!”

If you are a born again child of God, His Spirit lives in you. Thus God has taken up a new residence. You are the New Testament Temple of God.

With that blessing and privilege comes an important responsibility. You are accountable to God for the daily cleansing of your Temple, your heart, soul and spirit. You cannot hire a janitor to clean your Temple; you alone must do that.

And you might ask, “How do I cleanse myself of sinful contamination? John the Apostle gives us a succinct answer to that question in I John 1:9, “If we confess our sins, He [God] is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”

That personal cleansing must happen at least every day, and oftentimes each hour when we become conscious of our trespasses and sins. From my observation as a pastor, I believe that many Christians live with unconfessed and thus unforgiven sins for long periods of time.

Consequently, when those believers stand before Jesus Christ at the Judgment Seat of Christ, they will have to answer God for unconfessed and unforgiven sins. Their salvation is assured, but they may have to forfeit some of the spiritual crowns as a consequence.

Dear reader, search your heart right now. Do you need to confess and repent of any sins? Do it now before it is too late!