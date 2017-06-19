breaking news New

NorthRidge Church hosts Vacation Bible School

Isaac Schmid is dressed up as a shepherd for the NorthRidge Vacation Bible School held June 12 through June 16.
Josiah Richardson and Krysta Menold are enjoying the “market place” at the NorthRidge Church Vacation Bible School. The theme was Rome: Paul and the Underground Church and it was held from Juen 12 through June 16.
Area youth sing songs during the NorthRidge Church Vacation Bible School June 12 through June 16. The theme for the week was Rome: Paul and the Underground Church.
Area youth sing songs during the NorthRidge Church Vacation Bible School June 12 through June 16. The theme for the week was Rome: Paul and the Underground Church.
Addy Bittner holds a goat during the NorthRidge Church Vacation Bible School held June 12 through June 16.
Paul (Tyler Frederick) and a Roman Guard (Josh Wertenberger) are dressed up during the NorthRidge Church Vacation Bible School.

The Sabetha Herald1762 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

Peggy Jean Heideman

  • June 19, 2017

4-H Club: Woodlawn Meadowlarks

  • June 19, 2017

Viola Megill

  • June 19, 2017

Obituary: Lyle Brown

  • June 19, 2017

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password