Raptors defeat Falls City 8-3

After claiming a first place finish at the Marysville Classic the week prior, the Sabetha Raptors captured another win when they played Falls City at home Tuesday, June 13.

Neither team scored in the first inning, but Sabetha changed that when they scored two runs in the second innings after four Raptors’ batters were walked and Blake Frey hit a single to drive in the second run.

Falls City would add one run in the fourth and two in the seventh, while Sabetha added four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth – one from a Joe Gruber home run.

Frey and Gruber both led the Raptors offensively with two hits apiece, while Brett Stallbaumer, Seth Burdick, Mason Spellmeier and Brayden Becker each added one. Stallbaumer also tallied two RBIs throughout the game.

Gruber was the winning pitcher for the Raptors. He struck out nine batters.