Raptors defeat Falls City 8-3
After claiming a first place finish at the Marysville Classic the week prior, the Sabetha Raptors captured another win when they played Falls City at home Tuesday, June 13.
Neither team scored in the first inning, but Sabetha changed that when they scored two runs in the second innings after four Raptors’ batters were walked and Blake Frey hit a single to drive in the second run.
Falls City would add one run in the fourth and two in the seventh, while Sabetha added four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth – one from a Joe Gruber home run.
Frey and Gruber both led the Raptors offensively with two hits apiece, while Brett Stallbaumer, Seth Burdick, Mason Spellmeier and Brayden Becker each added one. Stallbaumer also tallied two RBIs throughout the game.
Gruber was the winning pitcher for the Raptors. He struck out nine batters.
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
RBI
|
BB
|
SO
|
Brett Stallbaumer
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Seth Burdick
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Riley Herrmann
|
4
|
1
|
Trevor Kramer
|
1
|
1
|
Brandon Brownlee
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
Preston Bruning
|
2
|
1
|
Blake Frey
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
|
Mason Spellmeier
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
|
Brayden Becker
|
2
|
1
|
|
Joseph Gruber
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Kyle Grimm
|
3
|
1
|
Raptors
|
0-2-0-0-4-2-X | 8-8-2
|
Falls City
|
0-0-0-1-0-0-2 | 3-4-4
Heather Stewart267 Posts
Heather Stewart is a reporter for The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2015. She specializes in court and sports reporting, as well as photography. Heather is a 2011 Kansas State University graduate with a degree in psychology. She lives in Sabetha with her husband.
