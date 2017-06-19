What’s next, and thank you

At the May Board of Education, after examining projected USD No. 113 revenue increases from legislation attempting to comply with the Kansas Supreme Court’s education “adequacy” ruling, I informed the Board of Education that I had been contemplating our district’s “wish list.”

With a projected $500,000 plus in new revenue, it was not difficult to identify potential budgetary needs. One of the first thoughts is to evaluate the benefit of bringing back some past reductions.

In fact, reflecting on the reductions that we have made over the past seven years, the changes to this district have been drastic. Some that come to mind are building closures, extensive personnel reductions, elimination of elementary and middle school summer school, as well as after school programs.

Through recent history, USD No. 113 has been fighting a double headed financial beast. We were scrambling to avoid the fiscal cliff of losing consolidation incentives from the budget. That in itself was a daunting task, but we also were fighting to operate our budget with reduced state aid revenue.

Much of the focus by the Supreme Court in considering adequacy has been targeted toward the success of “at-risk” students. I am proud to report that USD No. 113 has a very positive track record of successfully working with at-risk students.

During the past legislative session, our district was identified as one of 41 districts of 286 in the state of Kansas who demonstrated effectiveness in working with students at a reduced expenditure level. This is not surprising considering the quality of people and programs who are working with our kids.

Our responsibility now as a district is to identify the best use of new revenue. The needs are many.

My heart goes out to our employees who have been losing ground financially over recent years. Hopefully, we will be able to provide compensation that can keep pace with inflation.

I also recognize that a target area of the court is to provide increased services for our students, especially for our students who struggle. Two areas to further reach students that will need financial support include our Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) and curriculum materials.

USD No. 113’s teacher leaders have been working to improve our system of early intervention (MTSS) for students. We are also planning for a science curriculum adoption to be purchased within the next year. This would be very difficult without additional revenue. We will work to identify a balance to providing for our students and increasing compensation for our employees.

I want to express a deep level of gratitude to the legislators who made the politically unpopular decision to increase taxes. I also want to say “thank you” to the taxpayers of our school district and state. We will all pay more in income taxes.

Speaking for myself, I am happy to pay more to maintain quality services. The Kansas that I have grown to love has great schools, roads and healthcare. Our state has taken steps to get back on track, and for that I am appreciative.