Bluejays dominate Falls City in doubleheader

After coming off two wins over Hiawatha, Sabetha welcomed Falls City to town Friday, June 9. Sabetha ended up defeating Falls City in the doubleheader – 23-1 in the first game and 17-4 in the second.

In game one, Sabetha picked up the early lead when they scored two runs in the first to Falls City’s one. The Bluejays continued strong offensively scoring seven runs in the second, third and fourth innings, while Falls City left all of those runs unanswered. After four innings, the Bluejays would win 23-1.

Hillary Krebs was the winning pitcher for the Bluejays in the first game. She allowed one run on three hits, and walked four batters.

In game two, Falls City took the early lead, scoring two runs in the first and one in the second, making the score 3-0 going into the bottom of the second. Sabetha answered scoring three runs in the bottom of the second, knotting the score.

Falls City couldn’t get a runner to score in the third, and then Sabetha would pull ahead by seven runs in the bottom of the third. The Bluejays would score another seven runs in the fourth, while Falls City only scored one in the fourth and none in the top of the fifth. Sabetha won after 4-1/2 innings of play, 17-4.

Lexie Phillips was the winning pitcher for the Bluejays in the second game. She allowed four runs on three hits, while walking nine batters and striking out three.