Bluejays prevail over Onaga

The Sabetha Bluejay softball team traveled to Onaga Friday, June 16, after coming off two wins over Falls City a week prior. Both teams went back and forth during both games but Sabetha would end up winning the doubleheader – 10-5 in the first game and 9-4 in the second.

Game one

The Bluejays took the early lead in game one, when their first four runners scored. Onaga would answer in the bottom of the first, with three runs. Sabetha remained scoreless in the second, and Onaga would tie up the score 4-4, scoring one run in the second.

Sabetha took the lead again when they scored two runs in the third; and then they scored on run in both the fourth and fifth innings and two in the sixth. Onaga was only able to score one more run in the bottom of the seventh. The Bluejays would win the first one 10-5.

Hillary Krebs pitched the first game for Sabetha. She allowed one run on two hits, while striking out two batters and walking three.

Game two

In game two, the Bluejays took the early lead again, scoring three runs in the first, while Onaga only scored two. Onaga would tie the score up when they scored one run in the second. They took the lead in the third by adding one more run. Sabetha knotted the score 4-4 in the fourth when Maggi Hughes scored one run. Both teams remained scoreless in the fifth. Sabetha pulled ahead in the sixth when they scored five funs. Sabetha won 9-4.

Rachel Kramer pitched the first three innings for Sabetha. She allowed four runs on no hits, while striking out three batters and walking three. Kramer was relieved by Lexie Phillips who pitched the remainder of the game. She allowed one hit, while striking out four batters and walking two.

The Bluejays are now 6-0 for the season.