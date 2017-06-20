Four decades in a blink

John Lehman has been walking into and out of the Apostolic Christian Home for the last 42 years — since the summer of 1975.

What many people don’t know, though, is that for all but the very first of those 42 years, this walk has started and ended each day at his home about three blocks from the AC Home. He laughed when asked about this practice, confirming that he has walked to and from work almost every day for 41 years — rain, snow or sunshine — except when the temperature dipped below zero, and then his wife Connie would drop him off.

Each day, Lehman has put his faith at the forefront of his work. On the right hand corner of his desk is a worn study Bible, and in the very center of it is an inspirational scripture passage, laminated. This inclusion of faith is what has made four decades in a position such as his — a position in which he sees life come full circle — possible.

He admits that 42 years as the administrator of a nursing home was not at all what he had envisioned as a career for himself, but it was the right choice and has been very fulfilling.

When he was presented with the possibility of the job, he was about to go into his seventh year as a teacher at Effingham.

“Connie and I were headed off to a vacation in Colorado, and I was asked if I would consider taking the job. The current administrator was retiring, and they would need me to start the next summer,” Lehman said. “Over the course of that trip, we had the time to consider it and came to the decision that it was the right choice.”

So in the summer of 1975, the Lehmans made their home in Sabetha, and 29-year-old John settled into his new career.

Since that time, Lehman said, he has seen numerous changes.

In the Home’s monthly newsletter, he writes that “life seemed simpler” in 1975 at the Apostolic Christian Home than it is today.

“Regulations were at a minimum, and health inspectors were very helpful assisting our staff with areas that needed some adjustments. The Home had a garden, and produce was used for our daily dietary needs. Volunteers would come in and process canning peaches and cherries that were picked in nearby orchards, and freeze many quarts of sweet corn and green beans,” Lehman wrote. “Many of the caregivers to our residents were older ladies — that’s what they seemed like to me as a 29-year-old — of the church and community.”

In the late 1970s, the Home expanded its nursing home area, and in a 10-year span from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s it added 93 independent living apartments. What started out as a 36-bed nursing home has grown into a nursing home and retirement village that houses more than 200 residents — some in the nursing home, some in assisted living and others in one- and two-bedroom independent apartments.

Recently, the Apostolic Christian Home purchased the property immediately south of the current facilities, which will allow the administration and Board of Directors opportunity to explore future expansion.

While these types of expansions seem like “pie in the sky” right now, Lehman said, he believes that the founders of the AC Home in 1961 would have thought the same thing about the expansion of the Home to include a retirement village, pond and walking trail — all of which are realties for the Home today.

But even as things changed and time passed, one thing stayed the same — and that was Lehman’s leadership.

Recently retired past Director of Nursing Ann Kent, who spent nearly 40 years in all at the Home — most of it under Lehman’s helm — said Lehman’s leadership is what gave the Apostolic Christian Home the good reputation it has today.

“He has tremendous compassion, and was determined that we would meet every need,” she said. “His spiritual leadership also enabled us to minister to our residents, whereas other facilities did not have that because they did not have that kind of leadership and encouragement.”

Something else she “deeply appreciated” about Lehman, Kent said, is that he “did not hesitate to come out from behind his desk to help out.”

“Years ago, in an ice storm, we had to take the laundry downtown to wash it, and John came out and helped us do it,” she said. “That was a ghastly job. It was before the day of disposable products. But that was what he did. Whenever he was available, he would come and help with any request we had.”

Now that time has come to an end, and a new chapter will begin.

Those 42 years, and the changes he has witnessed during them, have happened in what seems like the blink of an eye, he said.

“I remember listening to a sermon in my 20s, and the preacher quoted the verse James 4:14 that says, ‘…for what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time and then vanisheth away,’” Lehman said. “I remember thinking, oh life is not that short. But, now I know that it really is.”

On Wednesday, June 28, Lehman will be making that walk for the last time as executive director of the Apostolic Christian Home and Retirement Village. His retirement is effective at the end of that day, following a Retirement Reception in his honor.

Now, with that time coming to an end and retirement upon him, Lehman says his schedule is “filling up quickly.” His children and grandchildren are spread across five states — Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arizona — and he hopes to be spending more time with all of them.

“One of my daughters called me the other day and said, ‘Well, I think I had better get on your calendar because it seems to be filling up fast!’” he said.

Additionally, he plans to continue his work as principal officer with the Rural Gospel and Medical Missions of India, a mission he and his late wife Connie had been deeply involved with for many years.

Taking over the helm for Lehman is Ed Strahm, who had come on in recent years to assume some of Lehman’s duties as administrator, and now also will be taking over as executive director.

Retirement Reception

Wednesday, June 28

3 to 4:30 pm

AC Home Dining Room

511 Paramount Street, Sabetha

The public is invited!