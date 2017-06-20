Raptors add two wins against Leavenworth

After defeating Wymore 7-1 two days prior, the Raptors were looking to add two wins to their record when they hosted Leavenworth in a doubleheader on Sunday, June 18. The Raptors won the first game, shutting out Leavenworth by a score of 9-0. They also won the second game, 9-4.

Game one

The Raptors started off strong and claimed the early lead when they scored three runs in the first inning. Leavenworth then held the Raptors scoreless until the fourth inning when Sabetha scored an additional six runs.

Leavenworth could not manage to score a single run during the game, and the Raptors would win after six innings by a score of 9-0.

Brandon Brownlee, Blake Frey and Joe Gruber each scored two runs during the game, while Brett Stallbaumer, Seth Burdick and Riley Herrmann each scored one. Burdick also tallied two RBIs during the game.

Braden Becker pitched 4-2/3 innings and allowed only a first inning infield pop single.

Game two

The Raptors kept the momentum going during the second game and again took the early lead when they scored one run in the first inning. They also scored one in the second, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the sixth, while Leavenworth scored one run in both the fourth and fifth innings and then two in the seventh. But it wouldn’t be enough, and the Raptors also won this one, 9-4.

Brownlee led the Raptors in this game with four hits, four runs scored and two RBIs.

Joe Gruber pitched the first six innings, allowing two runs — of which just one was earned.