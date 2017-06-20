Sabetha Raptors defeat Wymore

After the Raptors claimed two road wins against Corning, Sabetha geared up for a home game against Wymore Friday, June 16. Sabetha took the early lead in the game and would eventually win 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth due to weather.

Sabetha scored one run in the first, two in the second, three in the third and their final run in the sixth, all while holding Wymore to a single run in the fourth.

Seth Burdick led the Raptors offensively with two hits and two runs scores. Joe Guber also had one hit, with one run scored and one RBI.

Trevor Kramer pitched the six inning complete game, allowing only two hits and one run.