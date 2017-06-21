Brown County Commission 6.19.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, June 19, with the following members present: Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley, and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

The commission discussed the current dispatch agreement with the City of Hiawatha. Hill suggested the commission contact the Dispatch Committee and ask them to convene and give an update to the commission.

Brett Dovel with Yellow Blue Eco Tech Energy Consultant discussed with the commission the possibility of changing the lighting in the Courthouse over to LED. Dovel will return with a proposal for replacement.

Gormley presented the estimate for the street light on the south side of the courthouse. Gormley is still waiting for the freight cost to have a total on the replacement.

Gormley presented an additional bill to repair the courthouse sewer for the commissioner’s review. The additional bill for the repairs was $9,143.75.

Gormley presented the budget from Mize Houser Company for the commissioners’ review.

Gormley presented the proposed Employee Personnel Policy for the commission’s review.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 22 inmates – 15 males and seven females – currently at the Brown County Jail. Merchant reported on the weekend storm. There were no injuries but the storm did cause considerable damage.

Also at the meeting:

The commission approved the June 12 minutes.

Tax change order 2016-99 was signed and approved.

The commission held a 15-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Hill, Gormley and the three commissioners present. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

The next meeting was held on Monday, June 26. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.