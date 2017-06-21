Nemaha County Sheriff 6.20.17

ARRESTS

Ryan Deiter was released on furlough on June 15.

Jennifer Gray, 43, of Seneca was arrested on June 15 by the Seneca Police Department (PD) on a Nemaha County warrant for giving a worthless check. She was released by the court on June 16 after pleading guilty.

Eric J. Enneking, 20, of Seneca was arrested on June 17 by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office (NMSO) for the offense of driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 cash bond on June 17 with a court date of July 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Matthew S. Clagett, 34, of Emmett, was arrested on June 19 by the Seneca PD for the offenses of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, driving while habitual violator, and driving without insurance. Clagett remains in custody.

ACCIDENTS

At 8:50 p.m. Friday, June 16, Pamela Young, 61, of Seneca was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 36, 1/4 mile east of U Road, when she struck a deer. Young was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.