Sabetha Community Hospital Guild 6.19.17

Submitted by Kathie Tramp, Reporter

The Sabetha Community Hospital Guild met at noon Monday, June 19, in the EMS Building. A delicious lunch was served.

Our guest speaker was Mandy Graham, speech pathologist with RESTORE, located in Hiawatha. Graham works with the Sabetha Community Hospital medical staff in helping patients understand and utilize the services of speech pathology.

Graham touched on four main areas that she works with: one, swallowing; two, cognitive skills; three, language skills; and four, speech. She interacts with a wide range of ages, from newborns to age 90-plus adults.

The minutes from the last meeting were read, along with the treasurer’s report. The Bloodmobile was here in June, having a very good turnout. The next Bloodmobile will be held in August. Kansas City Royals t-shirts will be given out during that drive.

Discussion was held on the upcoming hospital golf tournament, which is Saturday, June 24. The guild is sponsoring a hole for this. Proceeds will go to purchase a bi-pap machine for the Emergency Room.

Discussion was also held on the baskets that the guild will give away during Old Time Saturday Night in August. Donations or items purchased for the baskets need to be brought for the next meeting in July.

There being no further business, the meeting was dismissed by president Teresa Deckinger.