Brown County Sheriff
At approximately 3 a.m. Thursday, June 22, an observant Sac and Fox officer noticed a vehicle in the ditch with the driver as the lone occupant, near Pemberton Village in Hiawatha. The driver then drove away, and a chase of approximately five to six miles ensued with Sac and Fox Police Department (PD). The vehicle went off the roadway in the vicinity of 260th and Plum Tree, and the driver fled on foot. Brown County deputies, Wildlife and Parks K-9 and Kickapoo PD assisted Sac and Fox PD in the search. Within six minutes of the search beginning, 34-year-old Zachariah Brown of Highland was located approximately 100 yards from the vehicle, in tall corn, by Wildlife and Parks Officer Scott Stoughton and K-9 Hunter. Brown was booked in to the Brown County Jail on charges of felony flee to elude, Brown County $7,500 warrant for flee to elude, and Nemaha County $5,000 warrant, with possible other charges pending.
