Brown County Sheriff

Lobos game versus Rossville Rattlers. Game time is 6 pm. Pizza at Concessions sponsored by Thrivent Action Team, face painting, games & prizes

18 Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

19 Brown County Commission Meeting Brown County Commission Meeting Starts: 8:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS

Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Nemaha County Commission Meeting Nemaha County Commission Meeting Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:30 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

MCPL Story Time MCPL Story Time Starts: 10:00 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Mary Cotton Public Library, 915 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting Starts: 12:00 pm Ends: - 1:00 pm

NAMI Meeting NAMI Meeting Starts: 6:30 pm Ends: - 7:30 pm Location: Hiawatha Community Hospital, Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States

Quilt Lovers Guild Quilt Lovers Guild Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: Seneca Library, Main Street, Seneca, KS, United States

20 Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

21 MCPL Picnic in the Park MCPL Picnic in the Park Starts: 11:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Mary Cotton Public Library, 915 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Bern Blood Drive Bern Blood Drive Starts: 12:00 pm Ends: - 6:00 pm Location: Bern Community Building, 416 Main St, Bern, KS 66408, USA

Women's Bible Study Women's Bible Study Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States

22 Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

MCPL Craft Time MCPL Craft Time Starts: 1:00 pm Ends: - 3:00 pm Location: Mary Cotton Public Library, 915 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

Cancer Support Group Cancer Support Group Starts: 7:00 pm Ends: - 8:00 pm Location: 201 South 4th Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States

23 Hack's Meat Shack Grand Opening Hack's Meat Shack Grand Opening Starts: 11:00 am Ends: - 2:00 pm Location: Hack's Meat Shack, Sabetha, KS

The Vintage Butterfly - Chamber Ribbon Cutting The Vintage Butterfly - Chamber Ribbon Cutting Starts: 12:00 pm Ends: - 1:00 pm

