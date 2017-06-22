Celebrate America

It’s time to celebrate America’s 241st birthday – Independence Day. Fireworks, baseball, food and fun will highlight the birthday celebrations in Sabetha and area communities

In addition to personal celebrations, area residents can enjoy celebrations Saturday, July 1, at Sabetha and Goff, and Tuesday, July 4, at Bern.

Sabetha

In Sabetha, the 11th annual Raptors’ Fireworks games against Leavenworth will be held at 1 and 3 p.m., at Somerset Park, followed by youth games. Area t-ball players will participate in a game at 6 p.m., followed by a k-ball softball game at 7 p.m., and an 8 and under baseball game at 8 p.m. Attendees and participants can enjoy a night of baseball and food, followed by fireworks.

The Sabetha Fireworks Show, organized and executed by the Sabetha Fire Department, will begin at 10 p.m.

Goff

The City of Goff is hosting the 65th annual Goff Independence Day Celebration Saturday, July 1. A bike and classic car show will kick off the day’s festivities, beginning with registration at 10 a.m. Food and a beer garden will be available all day, beginning at 10 a.m. Fun and games begin at 1 p.m. A barbecue contest will be judged beginning at 3 p.m. The annual parade will take place at 4 p.m., and live music by REWIND — which is classic rock and country — at 7 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

Bern

On Tuesday, July 4, the annual 4th of July Celebration in Bern will begin with a 5K race beginning and ending at the Bern City Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and the race starts at 8 a.m. Also that morning, a pancake feed will be held at the Bern Community Center from 8 to 10 a.m.

Festivities kick into high gear later that day at the Bern Ballfields. Events offered include inflatables and games from 6 to 9 p.m., a barbecue, homemade pie and ice cream from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Nemaha County Has Talent from 7 to 8:30 p.m., veteran recognition preceding the fireworks and fireworks at dark.

Editor’s Note: According to Sabetha City Ordinance No. 1443, fireworks are allowed within city limits between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. June 27 through July 3. On July 4, fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. until midnight. Fireworks cannot be discharged on city streets or alleys, or in the downtown business district. Bottle rockets or any firework consisting of a tube and attached guiding rod are unlawful. Throwing fireworks is prohibited.