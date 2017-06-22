Estellyn Metzger

Estellyn “Esty” Metzger, 87, of Hills, Minn., died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at Tuff Memorial Home in Hills.

Esty is survived by her children, Tom (Deb) Metzger of Larchwood, Iowa, Beth (Dennis) Hartter of Sabetha, Mark (Audrey) Metzger of Larchwood, Iowa, Kevin (Dawn) Metzger of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Diane (Tedd) Larson of Hills, Minn., and Luann (Aaron) Schmidgall of Mediapolis, Iowa; son-in-law Rod (Sue) Bajema of Larchwood, Iowa; 27 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice Metzger of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Lela Banwart of West Bend, Iowa, Paul Jr. (Emmy) Banwart of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Bob (Kay) Banwart of Ruthven, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Madelyn Banwart of West Bend, Iowa, Ada Banwart of Mediapolis, Iowa, and Betty Banwart of West Bend, Iowa.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Lester, Iowa. Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, with family present at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Lester.

The Sabetha Herald 6/28/2017