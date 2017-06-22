Lobos split with Monarchs

After coming off two wins over Rossville the previous week, the Lobos were ready to continue the streak when they welcomed the Liberty Monarchs to town on Monday, June 19. The Lobos would win the first game 4-2, but then lost the second game in Liberty, Mo., on Tuesday, June 20, 9-15.

Game one

The Monarchs took the early lead in the first inning when they scored two runs off of a single base hit, while the first three Lobos batters took outs, two of them from a double play.

The Lobos would tie up the score 2-2 after they scored one run in the third inning and one in the fourth. The Lobos defense held the Monarchs for the rest of the game, while the Lobos were able to score two additional runs in the eighth inning and take the win 4-2.

Angel Pérez led the Lobos offensively, going 3-3, earning one run and tallying one RBI.

Eduar Brito pitched the first three innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He also struck out one batter and walked two batters.

Brito was relieved by Reiner Mendez, who pitched one inning. During his time on the mound, he struck out two batters and walked one.

Mendez was relieved by Cody Rottinghaus who allowed one hit, while walking five batters and striking out two.

Rottinghaus was relieved by Jose Suero, who pitched the final two innings. He allowed one hit, while striking out three batters and walking two.

Game two

The Lobos started off strong, scoring five runs in the first inning and one in the fourth inning, while the Monarchs only score two runs in the second and one in the third.

The Lobos would hold on to this lead until the fifth inning, when the Monarchs scored eight runs, making the score 11-6 heading into the sixth.

The Lobos would score another two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough. The Monarchs would win 15-9.

A. Pérez and Chaz Dunn each tallied three hits and two RBIs. Enok Pérez also tallied two hits, three runs and one RBI.

The Lobos had multiple pitchers throughout the game.

Cory Royer started off for the Lobos, pitching 4-1/3 innings. He allowed seven runs on seven hits, while striking out three batters and walking two.

Royer was relieved by Michael Colón, who allowed two runs and walked one batter.

Colón was relieved by Drake Nilges, who surrendered two runs on one hit and two walked batters.

Nilges was relieved by Juan Perdomo, who allowed two runs on two walked batters.

Perdomo was relieved by Nelson Alvarado, who pitched two innings. He surrendered three hits and no runs. He struck out one batter and walked one.

Alvarado was relieved by left-handed pitcher Wade Witt, who pitched the final inning for the Lobos. He surrendered two runs on three hits, while striking out one batter.

Game 1 NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 17 Elliot Antonetty 4 0 2 1 1 0 24 Yodelvy Garcia 4 0 1 0 0 0 15 Noah Catron 2 0 0 0 1 0 25 Enok Perez Reyes 5 0 1 1 0 0 28 Chaz Dunn 2 1 1 1 1 1 34 Jose Vera 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 Alex Camp 4 0 1 0 0 1 11 Yamil Rosario 3 1 1 0 1 1 1 Jeremie Garcia 3 1 1 0 1 0 13 Angel Perez 3 1 3 1 1 0 Sabetha 0-0-1-1-0-0-0-2-X | 4-11-2 Monarchs 2-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0 | 2-6-1