Nemaha County Democrats

The official organizational meeting of the Nemaha County Democrats is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Seneca Free Library. Election of the central committee will take place as the first item on the agenda. Marcus Williamson of Lawrence, chair of the Second Congressional District Democrats, will be in attendance.

The Kansas Democratic office sent post card reminders about this meeting and the election to all Nemaha County registered Democrats as of June 1. At this gathering, a slate of county officers for chairperson, vice chairperson (opposite gender of the chair), secretary, and treasurer will be chosen by the attendees.

If citizens wish to vote and are not registered Democrats in Nemaha County, they can go to the Nemaha County Courthouse in Seneca and register to be able to participate fully in this meeting. Seventeen-year-olds can register if they will turn 18 prior to the 2018 election.

Some individuals volunteered to serve as precinct committee men and women at the May 20 meeting, and the list needs to be completed as soon as possible. Democrats will be given an opportunity to add their names on July 8.

Other agenda items include a mission statement, funding, establishing a calendar for meetings and future events, as well as discussion on goals prior to the 2018 election, at which time precinct committee men and women need to place their names on the primary ballot by a June 2018 deadline.

Questions prior to the July 8 meeting can be directed to JoLene Rae Bloom, 412 North Ninth Street, Seneca, KS 66538, 1-785-336-3641, jolener@rainbowtel.net.