Netawaka Fire Department receives FM Global grant

Submitted by Joe Banaka

The Netawaka Rural Fire District No. 6 has received a $1,200 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers.

FM Global representative Jeff Winkel presented the award to Fire Chief Jonathan Edwards at the Netawaka Fire Department in May. The award will be used to assist with fire investigation and prevention activities in the community.

Because fire continues to be the leading cause of property damage worldwide, during the past 35 years FM Global has contributed millions of dollars in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations around the globe. Locally, the company has awarded grants to a number of Kansas-based organizations.

“This is the second grant we’ve received from FM Global through their fire prevention grant program, it really makes a difference for small departments to afford equipment and materials we might otherwise do without. We appreciate the additional support,” Chief Edwards said.

Through its Fire Prevention Grant Program, FM Global awards grants quarterly to fire departments — as well as national, state, regional, local and community organizations worldwide — that best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire, or mitigating the damage it can quickly cause.

To learn more about FM Global’s Fire Prevention Grant Program, or to apply for a grant, please visit www.fmglobal.com/grants.