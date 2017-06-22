Wayne L. Heiniger

Wayne L. Heiniger, 86, of Sabetha, died Monday, June 19, 2017, at home.

Wayne was born to William and Helen (Prokop) Heiniger on July 17, 1930, in Seneca. Wayne graduated from Seneca High School, received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Kansas State University and master of science in civil engineering from Oklahoma A&M University. He was an officer of the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska in 1953. Wayne worked as a civil engineer for four years, and then returned to farm near Seneca. In 1969, he moved the family farm to Fairview, where he recently retired.

Following a marriage to Diana Smith, Wayne married Jeanette Dyer on Sept. 14, 1957. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2008, after 50 years of marriage. He was a member of the Seneca Masonic Lodge, Powhattan United Methodist Church and served on the Brown County Co-Op board of directors. Wayne enjoyed flying his airplane.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Wilfred, Kenneth and Keith Heiniger.

He is survived by five children, Howard (Donna) Attarian of Tucson, Ariz., Rick (Debbie) Heiniger of Parkville, Mo., Becky (Bernie) Clark of Holton, Clif (Kathy) Heiniger of Fairview, and Lisa (Terry) Carney of Topeka; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the funeral home. Interment will be made at the Powhattan Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Powhattan United Methodist Church, sent in care of the funeral home, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.

The Sabetha Herald 6/28/2017