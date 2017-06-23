Brown County Genealogical Society

Submitted by Marla Hathhorn Secretary

The June 15 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Charles Carr, with 15 members and guests present.

Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr read the April and May treasurer reports. Secretary Marla Hathhorn read the April minutes, and there were no May minutes due to a special program. The reports were approved as read.

Dates have been set for the Ice Cream Social/Jazz Band Concerts. The events will be held on June 19 and 26, and July 10 and 17. Ice cream starts at 7 p.m., with the concerts starting at 7:30 p.m. on the north side of the Brown County Courthouse in Hiawatha. Volunteers and donations were requested.

The Santa’s Attic Craft Show was discussed. It will be held on Nov. 4 at the Hiawatha High School. The high school has requested a $500 damage deposit, which will be returned if there is no damage or clean up required. There will be 45 vendor spaces at a cost of $25 for each space.

A notice was received that the Riley County Kansas Genealogy Society will be hosting a Genealogy Convention on Aug. 19.

Richard Schilling presented a program on his ancestors, Captain John Schilling and Susan Meisenheimer. The families were originally from Germany and arrived in Brown County about 1857.

On July 20, BCGS members will travel to Troy to visit the Tennant-Baker House Museum, in place of an actual meeting.

The meeting adjourned, with refreshments being served by Marla Hathhorn and Penny Milroy.