Electric pressure cooking, sugary beverage consumption

One of the hottest trends in cooking right now is electric pressure cooking. You may be wondering how to use it and what can be cooked in this appliance.

Here are some general tips:

• Always read and follow the manufacturer’s directions and cautions before use.

• Never fill the cooker more than 1/2 to 2/3 full.

• Use five or fewer ingredients.

• Combine foods with common cooking times, or slice foods to reduce cooking time.

• Hot foods heat up faster than cold foods.

• To adapt your favorite recipes, find a similar recipe and use it as a guide. In general, cooking time is 1/3 to 1/2 of traditional cooking time. Reduce liquid by half.

• Brown meats first for added flavor.

For more information, see http://bit.ly/2jBuZ3G (http://bit.ly/2jBuZ3G).

Sugary beverage consumption

The data backs the message. Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute calories and added sugars to the diets of U.S. children.

Studies have suggested a link between the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages and dental cavities, weight gain, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in children. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend reducing added sugars consumption to less than 10 percent of calories per day and, specifically, to choose beverages with no added sugars.

Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey shows the following:

• Almost 2/3 of U.S. youth consume at least one sugar-sweetened beverage a day.

• Calories from sugar-sweetened beverages increased with age for both boys and girls.

• Boys consumed an average 164 kilocalories (kcal) from sugar-sweetened beverages, which contributed 7.3 percent of total daily caloric intake.

Girls consumed an average of 121 (kcal) from sugar-sweetened beverages, which contributed 7.2 percent of total daily caloric intake.