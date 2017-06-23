Nemaha County Sheriff 6.23.2017

ARRESTS

Kirby J. Walls, 53, of Sabetha was arrested on June 20 by the Sabetha Police Department for the alleged offenses of battery and disorderly conduct. Walls remains in custody.

Gale R. Nightingale, 23, of Seneca was arrested on June 20 by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office on a Nemaha County warrant for probation violation. Nightingale was released on $1,000 surety bond on June 20 with a court date of July 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Robert Hobbs was released on June 21 on $7,000 OR bond with a court date of July 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Charity Martin was released on June 21 on $2,500 OR bond with a court date of Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.

ACCIDENTS

At 4 a.m. Monday, June 19, Nathaniel J. Engelken, 38, of Centralia was traveling northbound on Kansas Highway 187 just south of 104th Road when he struck a deer. He was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.

At 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, Mattea S. Rettele, 17, of Seneca was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 at milepost 313 when she struck a deer. She was driving a 2001 GMC Denali four-door. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.