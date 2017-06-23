Stay Strong, Stay Healthy

Our bodies are made for activity, but modern conveniences allow us to be increasingly inactive. Physical inactivity can place our health at risk for many chronic diseases.

Here’s the good news! We have something planned to get participants up and moving. It is the Kansas State Research and Extension Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program in Seneca.

The class will meet for one-hour sessions, twice a week for eight weeks at the Nemaha County Community Building. The class will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays beginning Sept. 8.

Pre-registration is required. Call the Meadowlark District-Seneca Office at 785-336-2184 for a registration packet.

This eight-week program is based on simple, strength-building exercises that will improve balance, health and state of mind. Building strength promotes quality of life and independence, especially for adults over age 60, which is the target audience of this program.

Extension Agents Nancy Nelson and Cindy Williams will lead this evidence-based program. These exercises are easy to learn, safe and effective.

All of the equipment is provided. The program is offered at minimal cost and starts at different times of the year, depending on location. A class was held last fall in Delia and another was this spring in Ozawkie.

Stay Strong, Stay Healthy originated at Tufts University and was initially designed for women. The University of Missouri adapted it for men and women. K-State is using the Missouri adapted program.