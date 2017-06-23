Thirsty? Hungry?

A very profound account of Jesus in the Bible takes place at the Well (John 4:5-42). There is really significant meaning conveyed to us here in this account as Jesus discusses with the woman at the well.

The woman comes to draw water. We can notice first of all that Jesus is already there. This drawing of water by the woman really represents all of us as we seek fulfillment. We are all thirsting and seeking fulfillment. Whenever we go in search, whenever we are seeking, God is already seeking us out first. God thirsts for our salvation.

Jesus says at the well, “everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again.” Jesus goes on to say that “whoever drinks the water I shall give will never thirst.”

As we seek fulfillment, often times we seek that out in ways that truly can’t bring the fulfillment we seek. God has created us and made us for Himself, and it truly is only God alone that can bring the fulfillment we seek.

As St. Augustine says, “Oh Lord, our hearts are restless, until they rest in Thee.”

We in a sense have a God sized hole in our heart that can only be filled by God.

At times we may try to fill it with something other than God, but that won’t last, it doesn’t work. This is what Jesus is speaking about in the Gospel. “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again… Whoever drinks the water that I shall give will never thirst.”

Jesus’ grace, His life, will bring us the fulfillment we seek. Sin cannot bring us this fulfillment, and even good things of this world can certainly be valued and appreciated, but all of us want to seek God above all in our lives because only then can we find that fulfillment we seek.

The woman at the well comes to realize this incredible news that Jesus is sharing with her. She is coming to realize that Jesus is the Christ of God. The woman at the well sets aside her water jar. This can represent all of us setting aside sin that gets in the way.

The woman at the well went to tell others. She became an evangelist after she encountered Christ herself. What is evangelizing? It is simply one starving beggar telling another starving beggar where to find bread.

Jesus is that true living water to quench our thirst, that true living bread to bring us fulfillment. May we continue to draw close to our Lord, He who is already first and foremost drawing close to us. Jesus truly thirsts for our salvation. Praise to you, Jesus Christ, Savior of the World!