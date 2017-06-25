Bats are amazing creatures!

Do you have a bat in your attic? If you live in certain neighborhoods in town, there is a good chance that at some point in time you may have had a bat living with you and you did not even know it.

There is one section of town that, over the years, has had numerous dealings with bats. I know of three houses in a one-block area where all of the houses have had bats enter inside the living quarters at one time or another. Go up the street five blocks and there is another section of town that has had the same problem. It would probably amaze us at just how many bats actually live within our city limits.

I was doing a little reading last week about bats in Kansas, and they really are quite the amazing little mammal.

There are 15 species of bats that call Kansas home at one time or another during the year. A lot of the bats that come through here actually migrate. Some of the bats will hibernate and spend the winter with us. As near as I can tell, the Big Brown Bat is probably the most predominant bat in our area. It weighs only 1/2 ounce with a body length of around five inches and a wingspan of 11 inches.

Bats are nocturnal — meaning they emerge from their roosting locations at dusk and begin their nightly rituals. Bats can roost just about anywhere during the day. They can roost in trees, barns, attics, under tree bark, or just about anywhere you can imagine.

At dusk they abandon their daytime lair, and more than likely head to water for a drink before they embark on their feeding frenzy. Big Brown Bats feed solely on insects. No, they will not suck the blood out of your veins as you slumber in your bed at night. They voraciously pursue flying insects, which appear when the sun sets.

If you have ever had the privilege of watching bats at work in the dusk of an evening or around a street light in the darkness, then you know how fascinating they are to watch. They pursue their prey with flight patterns that change on a dime.

The bats use echolocation to locate and capture their evening meal. The bats emit ultrasonic sounds through their mouths and noses that bounce off of their prey and come back to their large ears to enable the bats to hone in and capture the flying insects. It is much like the radar we use today.

The bats will hibernate between November and March, and it is during this time span that they will mate. The young bats will be born in May, and after about three to four weeks are weaned and on their own.

Many people have a fear of bats, but they are actually quite a valuable creature to have in the area. They do us a great service by consuming a multitude of insects.

Even though they are a desirable creature to have around, they are probably not the pet of choice for most people. I really don’t want a bat in my bedroom at night, even though last summer on a hunt in Africa I shared my tent with three bats every night! A positive side note on that is that I did not get bitten by any mosquitoes like my hunting partners did.

If a bat wants into your house, it is a little difficult to keep him out. They are a lot like a mouse in that the tiniest little gap or crack in your house will give the bat the access he needs to come in for a visit. A little 3/8-inch crack in your siding or roof line, and you might have a non-paying renter in your attic. The problem with that is that bats have been known to be carriers of rabies.

Though the actual cases of rabies from bats in Kansas is quite rare, it is still something to consider if a bat is found inside your living quarters. If you do come across a bat in your house and are not sure if you could have possibly been exposed to the bat at some point, a consult with your local physician would be warranted.

Bats usually will not bite unless they are being handled, such as during a capture process, but you never know. Next time you are sitting on your deck, patio or porch at dusk, keep your eyes to the skies and you just might get lucky enough to spot an erratic flying mammal. You will know it when you spot one. Their amazing flight patterns give them away.