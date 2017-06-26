Bluejays claim first in tournament

After completing regular season play, the Sabetha Bluejays headed into the season-ending tournament in Falls City, Neb., this past week with a 6-0 record.

After beating Hiawatha and Onaga in the first two rounds of the tournament, the Bluejays met up with Onaga again in the Championship game and would end up losing their first game of the season, but due to the double elimination style of the tournament, Onaga and Sabetha would play a final winner-takes-all championship game.

The Bluejays ended up winning the second championship game, earning their third straight league championship. Sabetha finished their season 9-1.

Game one

On Thursday, June 22, the Bluejays took on Hiawatha in the first round of the tournament.

Hiawatha took the early lead, scoring seven runs in the first inning and one in the second. The Bluejays’ defense stepped up and held Hiawatha scoreless for the rest of the game. The Bluejays fought back slowly, scoring one run in the third and five in the fourth.

Heading into the bottom of the fifth, Hiawatha was still in the lead 8-6. Sabetha got the bats going again in the bottom of the fifth and pulled ahead, scoring seven additional runs, and winning the game 13-8.

Brooklyn Bauman and Maggi Hughes led the Bluejays offensively, each achieving two hits and two runs scored, while each tallying two RBIs apiece.

Lexie Phillips started pitching for the Bluejays. She allowed eight runs on two hits, while walking five batters.

Phillips was relieved by Rachel Kramer, who pitched the remaining five innings. Kramer allowed two hits, while walking two batters and striking out five.

Game two

After beating Hiawatha in the first round game, the Bluejays took on Onaga in the semi-final game on Thursday, June 22.

Sabetha took the early lead, scoring four runs in the first inning, when Hughes hit a triple, sending in two runs.

Trista Argabright followed Hughes’ triple with a double, with Hughes scoring the third run. Onaga got the next three Bluejay batters out, but not before Argabright was able to score the fourth run for the Bluejays.

Onaga would score one run in the third, while Sabetha scored another two in the fifth. Heading into the top of the sixth, the score was 6-1, Sabetha.

Onaga finally got their offense going in the sixth when they scored three runs, but they couldn’t manage to score any in the seventh. Sabetha would win 6-4.

Hughes and Argabright led the Bluejays offensively with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs apiece.

Hillary Krebs pitched the entire game for the Bluejays. She allowed four runs on nine hits, while striking out four batters and walking five.

Game three

On Friday, June 23, Sabetha met up with Onaga again who came through the loser’s side of the bracket to defeat Falls City and earn a spot in the championship game. Onaga took the early lead, while Sabetha struggled to the get their offense going.

Onaga scored six runs in the first inning, seven in the sixth and two in the seventh, while Sabetha scored one in the third, three in the fourth and four in the sixth. Onaga would win 15-8, forcing a winner-takes-all championship (due to the double-elimination format).

Argabright and Kaitlyn Tinklin each tallied two hits and three RBIs each, while Hughes and Erin Howard each tallied one RBI apiece.

Kramer started pitching for the Bluejays. She allowed 13 runs on nine hits, while striking out two batters and walking five.

Phillips relieved Kramer. She surrendered two runs and walked two batters.

Game four

The winner-takes-all championship game began at 9:45 p.m. Friday. The Bluejays took the lead in the game and never looked back. They scored one run in the first inning, six runs in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth, while Onaga only managed to score one in the third. The run-rule kicked in and after five innings, and the Bluejays won their third consecutive championship, 11-1.

Argabright led the Bluejays offensively, going 3-3 with two runs scored. She also tallied four RBIs.

Krebs pitched the entire game for the Bluejays. She allowed one run on six hits, while striking out three batters and walking three.

Game 1 PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO Brooklyn Bauman 3 2 2 2 0 0 Trista Argabright 3 1 2 1 0 1 Maggi Hughes 3 2 2 3 0 0 Hillary Krebs 3 1 1 0 0 1 Lexie Phillips 2 1 1 0 0 1 Emily Poe 2 0 1 0 0 1 Payton Michael 2 0 0 1 0 1 Grace Enneking 2 1 0 2 0 1 Hannah Enneking 2 1 2 0 0 0 Kaitlyn Tinklin 2 1 1 2 0 0 Sofia Kuenzi 2 1 1 0 0 1 Rachel Kramer 2 0 0 0 0 0 Erin Howard 2 1 1 1 0 0 Amelia Martin 2 1 0 1 0 1 Hiawatha 7-1-0-0-0-0-X | 8-4-5 Sabetha 0-0-1-5-7-X-X | 13-14-2

Game 2 PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO Brooklyn Bauman 3 1 0 0 1 0 Trista Argabright 3 2 2 2 0 0 Maggi Hughes 3 2 2 2 0 0 Hillary Krebs 2 1 0 0 1 0 Lexie Phillips 2 0 0 0 1 0 Emily Poe 2 0 0 0 1 0 Kaitlyn Tinklin 3 0 1 1 0 0 Sofia Kuenzi 3 0 0 1 0 0 Rachel Kramer 3 0 0 0 0 0 Erin Howard Sabetha 4-0-0-0-2-0-X | 6-5-3 Onaga 0-0-1-0-0-3-0 | 4-9-1

Game 3 PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO Brooklyn Bauman 1 2 0 0 2 0 Trista Argabright 2 1 2 3 1 0 Maggi Hughes 2 2 0 1 0 0 Hillary Krebs 3 1 2 0 0 0 Lexie Phillips 3 0 0 0 0 0 Emily Poe 3 0 0 0 0 0 Payton Michael 3 0 0 0 0 0 Grace Enneking 1 1 0 0 1 1 Hannah Enneking 3 1 1 0 0 1 Kaitlyn Tinklin 3 0 2 3 0 0 Sofia Kuenzi 3 0 0 0 0 0 Rachel Kramer 2 0 0 0 1 0 Erin Howard 2 0 0 1 0 0 Amelia Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sabetha 0-0-1-3-0-4-0 | 8-7-8 Onaga 6-0-0-0-0-7-2 | 15-9-5