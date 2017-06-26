Farmers reaping benefits from wheat crop

Golden grains are making their way from the field to area cooperatives. Wheat harvest 2017 began in the area Friday, June 16, with yields and test weights coming in comparable to last year.

Yields ranging from 56 to 70 have been coming in, which is above average, said Dan Dalinghaus, manager at the Sabetha location of Ag Partners Coop. Average yields would be in the 40s to 50s.

Test weights are great, he said, coming in at 61 to 63 pounds per bushel. This is above the average of 59 to 60 pounds per bushel.

“Wheat likes it dry,” Dalinghaus said. “It would be best if it doesn’t rain until we get it harvested.”

Every time it rains on ripe wheat, test weights go down, which is when diseases can start affecting the grain quality, he said.

All of the area’s corn and soybeans have been planted, according to Dalinghaus.

And with wheat harvest beginning a week to 10 days ahead of schedule, Dalinghaus said, there may be a few double crop beans put in after the wheat.

“Beans really need to be planted by July 1,” he said.

After that time, there is a risk of frost killing them before they are mature.

“It is easier to control weeds in soybeans, and usually you net more profit from soybeans, so most [farmers] tend to plant soybeans,” he said.

However, some farmers choose to plant sunflowers after wheat since they have a shorter maturity than soybeans and can handle the heat and dry weather better.