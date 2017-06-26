Lobos go 1-2 in series with Topeka Giants

The Sabetha Lobos welcomed the Topeka Giants to town over the weekend for a three game series. After going back and forth during the majority of the games, the Lobos would end up dropping the first two games to the Giants and winning the final one.

Game one

In game one on Thursday, June 22, the Giants took the early lead when their third batter hit a home run scoring two runs in the first inning. The Lobos responded scoring one run off an Elliot Antonetty home run in the bottom of the first. The Lobos tied the score up in the second inning and then pulled ahead in the third inning with another two runs scored, while Topeka hit another home run scoring a single run.

The Lobos were leading heading into the fourth, 4-3. The Giants pulled ahead again with three runs scored, while the Lobos remained scoreless in the fourth. During the fifth inning, the Lobos managed to execute three up, three down, leaving Topeka scoreless.

Sabetha’s offense picked up again in the bottom of the fifth when Enok Pérez Reyes hit a home run. Sabetha managed to score three more runs during the fifth, taking the lead again, 8-6.

Both teams scored two runs each in the sixth. Topeka would take their final lead in the top of the eighth when they scored five runs, while the Lobos only scored one. The Giants scored another three runs in the ninth and would win 16-11

Jose Vera went 3-5, knocking in four runs.

Nelson Alvarado started on the mound for the Lobos. He sacrificed six runs on three hits, while walking seven batters and striking out two.

Alvarado was relieved by Dustin Gruber, who pitched 1-2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits.

Gruber was relieved by Reiner Mendez. Mendez was relieved by Eduar Brito, who pitched 1-2/3 innings.

Brito was relieved by Jose Suero, who pitched 2/3 inning. He allowed five runs on three hits, while walking one batter and striking out one.

Suero was relieved by Juan Estrada, who pitched the remaining 1-2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on two hits, while striking out two batters and walking two.

Game two

Game two started slow on Friday, June 23, when the entire first four innings were scoreless by both teams. Topeka finally scored three runs in the top of the fifth, while Sabetha scored two. The Giants held onto the lead for the remainder of the game and would eventually win 15-3.

Vera went two for four, tallying two hits and one run scored. Also getting hits were Luis Samayoa, Yodelvy Garcia, Chaz Dunn, Gilbert Rondón, Noah Catron and Alex Camp.

Sabetha had seven pitching changes throughout the game. Brendan Schnell started on the mound for the Lobos, pitching 5-1/3 innings. He allowed seven runs on seven hits, while walking five batters and striking out two.

Schnell was relieved by Michael Colón, who allowed one run on one hit. Colón was relieved by Cory Royer.

Royer was relieved by Jeremie Garcia, who pitched 1-1/3 innings. He surrendered four runs on four hits, while striking out three batters and walking two.

Garcia was relieved by Wade Witt, who pitched one full inning. He allowed three runs on five hits, while striking out two batters.

Witt was relieved by Estrada, who pitched the final 2/3 inning.

Game three

In game three on Saturday, June 24, Topeka took the early lead scoring one run in the first, two runs in the second, one run in the third and one run in the fourth.

The Lobos remained scoreless until the fourth inning when they scored two runs, closing the gap 5-2. Sabetha kept chipping away at the deficit and scored another run in the fifth and one in the sixth, while Topeka only scored one in the sixth.

The seventh inning was scoreless for both teams, and heading into the eighth inning the score was 6-4, Topeka. The Lobos held the Giants in the eighth inning, while the Lobos scored four runs in the eighth with three runs scored on a home run hit by Antonetty. The Giants didn’t score in the top of the ninth, sealing the 8-6 win for the Lobos.

Juan Berger started on the mound for the Lobos. He surrendered three runs on three hits, while walking two batter and striking out two.

Berger was relieved by Royer, who pitched the final 7-1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits, while striking out 11 batters and walking one.

Game 1 NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 17 Elliot Antonetty 3 3 1 2 3 1 24 Yodelvy Garcia 3 1 1 0 2 0 98 Arsenis de Jesus 3 0 0 0 1 0 25 Enok Perez Reyes 4 3 3 1 2 0 28 Chaz Dunn 4 1 1 0 1 0 34 Jose Vera 5 0 3 4 0 1 8 Luis Samayoa 1 0 0 0 0 0 42 Brandon Gonzalez Torres 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 Yamil Rosario 4 0 0 0 0 2 1 Jeremie Garcia 5 0 1 1 0 1 13 Angel Perez 5 3 3 2 1 1 Sabetha 1-1-2-0-4-2-0-1-0 | 11-13-4 Topeka 2-0-1-3-0-2-0-5-3 | 16-10-0

Game 2 NUMBER PLAYER AB R H RBI BB SO 17 Elliot Antonetty 4 0 0 0 0 2 32 Gilbert Rondon Saquebo 4 0 1 1 0 1 24 Yodelvy Garcia 3 1 1 0 0 0 15 Noah Catron 3 0 1 0 0 0 25 Enok Perez Reyes 2 0 0 0 1 0 28 Chaz Dunn 4 0 1 0 0 1 34 Jose Vera 4 1 2 0 0 1 8 Luis Samayoa 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 Alex Camp 3 1 1 0 0 0 11 Yamil Rosario 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 Angel Perez 4 0 0 1 0 1 Sabetha 0-0-0-0-2-0-0-1-0 | 3-8-4 Topeka 0-0-0-0-3-5-0-4-3 | 15-17-0