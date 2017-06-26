MAYB Tournament is held

The 2017 Sabetha/Holton Northeast Kansas MAYB Basketball Tournament was held Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.

Results are as follows.

Boys

Pool Play Records

Third and Fourth Grade: Atchison, 4-0; Top City Lakers, 2-2; Holton, 1-3; Sabetha, 3-1; and AK Jayhawks, 0-4.

Fifth and Sixth Grade: Sabetha Blue, 1-2; Centralia, 0-3; Holton, 3-0; and Sabetha White, 2-1.

Seventh and Eighth Grade: Bruna Elite, 1-2; Nemaha Central Thunder, 0-3; Sabetha 3-0; Axtell, 2-1; Centralia, 2-1; and Doniphan West, 1-2.

Ninth and 10th Grade: Sabetha, 1-2; Hiawatha Red Hawks, 3-0; Holton, 0-3; Kansas Patriots, 2-1; Axtell, 1-2; and Dawgs, 2-1.

Eleventh and 12th Grade Pool A: Nemaha Central Thunder, 1-2; Jeff North, 1-2; Blue River Bandits, 2-1; Topeka Vikings, 2-1; Pool B: Sabetha, 3-0; Sidney, Iowa, 0-3; Doniphan West, 1-2; KS-AN, 2-1; Pool C: Holton, 2-1; Sabetha High School 2017, 1-2; Hauf’s Squad, 0-3; and Johnson Brock, 3-0.

Tournament Results

Third and Fourth Grade: first, Atchison; second, Sabetha; and third, Holton.

Fifth and Sixth Grade: first, Holton; second, Sabetha White; and third, Centralia.

Seventh and Eighth Grade: first, Centralia; second, Sabetha; and third, Axtell.

Ninth and 10th Grade: first, Patriots; second, Sabetha; and third, Hiawatha.

Eleventh and 12th Grade: first, Vikings; second, Sabetha; and third, Blue River.

Girls

Pool Play Records

Seventh and Eighth Grade: Ballerz, 2-2; Frankfort, 4-0; Doniphan West, 0-3; Burlington, 2-1; and Cobras, 1-2.

Ninth and 10th Grade: Sacred Heart, 2-1; Titans, 0-3; Holton, 3-0; and Doniphan West, 1-2.

Eleventh and 12th Grade: Pool A: Jackson Heights, 0-3; Topeka Lady Tigers, 2-1; NEK Cyclones-KS, 3-0; and Auburn, Neb., 1-2; Pool B: Blue Aces, 1-2; Holton, 3-0; Sabetha, 1-2; and Titans, 1-2.

Tournament Results

Seventh and Eighth Grade: first, Frankfort; second, Burlington; and third, Ballerz.

Ninth and 10th Grade: first, Holton; second, Sacred Heart; and third, Titans.

Eleventh and 12th Grade: first, Holton; second, Auburn, Neb.; and third, Sabetha.