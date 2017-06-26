Nemaha County District Court 6.23.17

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

State of Kansas vs. Harvey Webster Jr. of Sabetha, probation violation, probation violations determined, probation not revoked, sentenced to 120-day sanction Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), probation extended 18 months.

State of Kansas vs. Harvey Webster Jr. of Sabetha, probation violation, probation violations determined, probation not revoked, Sentenced to 120-day Sanction KDOC, probation extended 24 months.

State of Kansas vs. Harvey Webster Jr. of Sabetha, probation violation, probation violations determined, probation extended 24 months.

State of Kansas vs. Joshua Heideman of Seneca, criminal threat, dismissed.

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Credit Management Services, Inc. vs. Patrick McGraw of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $945.06 plus costs and interest.

MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED

Paul Wenger, over 21, of Sabetha, and Carolyn Adams, over 21, of Shorewood, Wisc.

Adam Robertson, over 21, of Stockton, Mo., and Mary Walker, over 21, of Bern.

Matt Kramer, over 21, and Ashlea Magnett, over 21, both of Goff.

TRAFFIC

Kiara Niehues of Corning, speeding 70/60, $153 fines and fees.

Grant Meyer of Sabetha, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.

Bradie Schmitz of Axtell, speeding 76/60, $189 fines and fees.

Michelle Petry of Goff, speeding 70/60, $153 fines and fees.

Matt Broughton of Omaha, Neb., speeding 97/65, $333 fines and fees.

Daniel Garcia of Topeka, driving without a license and speeding 79/65, $237 fines and fees.

Veronica Villhard of Logan, Utah, speeding 85/65, $213 fines and fees.

Alexis Wisdom of Sabetha, speeding 86/65, $222 fines and fees.

Roger Long of Lawrence, speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Mishel Shockley of Sabetha, driving without a valid license, $168 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Monte Blaha of Centralia, speeding 70/55, $233 fines, fees and costs.

Zachary Fresh of Howell, Mich., speeding 88/65, $390 fines, fees and costs.

FISH & GAME DIVERSION

Anthony Esslinger of Seneca, taking a protected migratory bird, $308 fines, fees and costs.