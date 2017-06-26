One person injured in roll-over accident

Kansas Highway Patrol

Herald Report

At approximately 4:53 p.m. Friday, June 23, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident in Nemaha County, in which one person was injured.

According to the KHP, a 2009 Chevy Traverse driven by Zackery Brumback, 26, of Dexter, was traveling southbound on W Road when for an unknown reason the driver went left of center into the east embankment causing the vehicle to roll into a fence.

Brumback was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Sabetha Community Hospital for his injuries.