Raptors fall in doubleheader to Silver Lake

The Sabetha Legion hit the road Wednesday, June 21, to take on Silver Lake in a doubleheader. Both games went back and forth, but in the end Silver Lake would walk away with both wins.

Game one

The Raptors took the early lead in game one, scoring four runs in the first inning, while Silver Lake managed to score two runs in the third and one in the fourth. Seth Burdick drove in one run in the top of the fifth when he hit a double, and the score was 5-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Silver Lake came back in the bottom of the fifth to tie up the score 5-5. Silver Lake took their first lead in the game in the bottom of the sixth when on of their batters hit an RBI double.

In the top of the seventh, Preston Bruning hit a double to get on base and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Bruning was brought home by Joe Gruber when he hit a sacrifice fly. The score was tied 6-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Silver Lake scored one more run in the seventh to secure the win, 7-6.

Game two

In the nightcap, the Raptors took the lead once again in the first inning when they scored one run. They held onto the 1-0 lead until the fifth inning when Silver Lake tied it up.

The game went into extra innings and was over after the bottom of the seventh when Silver Lake scored the winning run. The final score was 2-1, Silver Lake.

Blake Frey tallied two hits and scored the Raptors’ only run during this game.