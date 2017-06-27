BCGS offers ice cream and jazz

Submitted by Greg Newlin

From the Brown County Genealogical Moment No. 12: “In June 1909, J. K. Hirth with two carpenters hammered away every day to finish constructing a band shell on the southwest corner of the courthouse square, which in those days was called ‘the park.’ When finished, the people could fill the park every Wednesday evening to listen to what our band boys can do.

“The outside of the structure is a square built on a cement foundation. The shell encloses a semi-circle and runs like an arch over the top to form a roof. In this arch, there are 400 electric lights. Behind the shell frame is a little room where chairs, music racks and other equipment can be stored from week to week and be kept dry.

“This new home for the band had been built for $1,200. People in the park and on the street in front of the business houses along Oregon Street will be able to hear the music. It also gives the crowds a larger place to congregate.”

Long gone is that band shell built on the Brown County Courthouse Square, providing a place for the people to listen to music, but this great tradition continues to this day with ice cream and cake being served on the north courthouse lawn provided by the Brown County Genealogical Society with the free-to-the-public music performed by the Hiawatha Jazz Band.

These events will be held at 7 p.m. Mondays, July 10 and 17. Be a part of our historical past and enjoy this summertime tradition much like our ancestors.