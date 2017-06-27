Brown County Fair slated to begin

While the 99th annual Brown County Free Fair officially is slated for Monday through Friday, July 10 through 14, some early events are beginning already this week.

Special attractions and entertainment for the fair includes a country music show by Tim Strathman, a parade, Fair Fun Run, commercial booths and exhibits and a Pedal Power Tractor Pull.

The parade will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, in Horton.

The Pedal Power Tractor Pull will begin at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, at the outside cement platform. Registration begins at 6 p.m., and is open to all boys and girls through 11 years old. Children must be registered by their parents.

The country music show by Tim Strathman will be offered at 8 p.m., Thursday, July 13, at the cement platform at the Horton Fairgrounds. In case of inclement weather, the show will be moved to the Horton Civil Center.

A Fair Fun Run will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, July 14.

Fair events are as follows. Events take place at the Horton Fairgrounds or Horton Community Building, unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, July 5: 1 p.m., clothing and style revue judging, and visual and fiber arts judging; 6 p.m., livestock barn setup.

Thursday, July 6: 9 a.m., dog show (agility following), at Hiawatha Fisher Center.

Friday, July 7: 1 p.m., horse show, at Babcock Arena in Hiawatha.

Monday, July 10: 9 a.m., foods judging and food sale; 9:30 a.m., favorite foods setting judging begins; 4 to 8 p.m., enter livestock; 6 to 8 p.m., enter rabbits and poultry; 6 p.m., sheep and meat goat weigh-in; 6:30 p.m., beef weigh-in; 7 p.m., swine weigh-in.

Tuesday, July 11: 8 a.m., begin entering 4-H and open class; 9 a.m., rabbit show; 9 a.m., food sale continues; 10 a.m., poultry show; 11:30 a.m., all entries in place; noon, judging (banner, plant science, forestry, home environment, miscellaneous, photography, rocketry, wildlife, electricity, woodworking, entomology, geology and all open class); noon, swine exhibitors meeting; 1 p.m., Eddie Grathwohl Memorial Beef Clinic; 2 p.m., pet show on the cement platform; 2 to 3 p.m., photography discussion period with judge; 3:30 p.m., bucket calf meeting; 6:30 p.m., parade; 7:45 p.m., fashion revue with food auction at intermission.

Wednesday, July 12: 9 a.m., swine show; 1 to 3 p.m., consumer, photography, and crops and weeds judging contest; 1 to 3 p.m., demonstration contest; 3:30 p.m., bucket calf interviews; 4:30 p.m., bucket calf show; 5:30 p.m., beef and dairy show; 7 p.m., pedal power tractor pull.

Thursday, July 13: 8 a.m., sheep, meat goat, dairy goat, and shep. lead; 1 p.m., livestock judging contest; 3 p.m., special awards committee meeting; 8 p.m., musical entertainment by Tim Strathman; 9 p.m., animals allowed to leave fairgrounds (except sale and round robin animals).

Friday, July 14: 7 a.m. Fair Fun Run; 8 a.m., no exhibits on display for public viewing; 8 to 9:30 a.m., exhibit check out; 9:30 a.m., round robin; 11 a.m., set up for livestock sale; 6:30 p.m., awards program at livestock arena; 7:30 p.m., livestock sale.

Saturday July 15: 7 to 10 p.m., barn dance at Livestock Barn, $3 for 4-H members and $5 for non 4-H members (invited guests only.)