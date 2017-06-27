Nemaha County Commission

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, June 26, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Co-Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also was Commissioner Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum,Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes. Chairman Tim Burdiek was absent from the meeting.

Jay Watkins, Brent Teter and Con Olson with Techs, Inc., came before the board to update commissioners concerning the county’s ambulance service. Teter let commissioners know that the service was inspected recently with no deficiencies found.

Budget Requests

Sheriff Rich Vernon submitted his budget request for 2018 to commissioners. He is requesting $1,445,000 for 2018, which is an increase of $95,000 over what the Sheriff’s Office was budgeted for 2017.

The board reviewed a 2018 budget request submitted by the Treasurer’s Office in the amount of $194,000, which is an increase of $4,000 over what the Treasurer’s Office was budgeted for in 2017.

The board also reviewed a 2018 budget request submitted by the Register of Deed’s Office in the amount of $114,700, which is an increase of $3,200 over what the Register of Deed’s Office was budgeted for 2017.

The board reviewed a draft of the Nemaha County 2018 budget suggesting changes to be made to the budget at this time.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• They began sealing county roads last week, starting with Wichman Road.

• He plans to start on Bridge FG-2, which lies in section 12 of Richmond Township, after the Fourth of July Holiday.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• He needed an executive session with commissioners. The commissioners decided to hold an executive session to discuss non-elected personnel. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Vernon, Attorney Brad Lippert and Schultejans.

Lippert let commissioners know that he attended the Kansas County Counselors Conference last week in Salina.

Schultejans presented a bid to commissioners for two new desks for her office from Custom Wood Products in the amount of $9,730.67. Commissioners made no decision concerning this purchase at this time.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed the minutes from the June 19 meeting. The commissioners approved the minutes with the corrections noted.

The commissioners approved the bid from AHRS Construction in the amount of $7,120 to replace five landscape beds around the Courthouse and the Law Enforcement Center. Henry signed the quote as presented.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Monday, July 3. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.