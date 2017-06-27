Nemaha County Sheriff

ARRESTS

Anthony Gray was released on $250,000 own recognizance bond on June 20 with a court date of July 13 at 9:30 a.m. He was turned over to the custody of St. Charles, Mo., law enforcement.

Kirby Walls was released on June 23 to Sabetha Police Department (PD) for transport to Osawatomie.

ACCIDENTS

At 12:25 a.m. Monday, June 19, Jamie Allen, 33, of Centralia was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 9 when she fell asleep causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike and embankment. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

Some time between 3:30 and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, an unknown person took a 2004 Ford Expedition from 6351 Warehouse Avenue in Corning without the owner’s permission. It was later located in Frankfort.