Part XXV – Soldiers who served from and/or later settled in Brown County, Kansas

In Part XXV, we continue with soldiers who served whose surnames begin with the letter “R.”

R

Pvt. W. L. Remy, served with CO. A of the Brown County Battalion.

R. H. Rennaker, a resident of Mission Township, served with CO. E of the 10th MO.

Reynolds, buried at Hiawatha Cemetery.

Robert Rhea, a resident of Walnut Township, served with CO. H of the 22nd KS.

Charles Rice, a resident of Washington Township, served with CO. F of the 129th PA.

John Richards, served with Brown County Battalion.

Pvt. Samuel Richards, initially enlisted in the 7th KS. as a substitute from Wm. P. Proctor in March 1865, then later served with CO. C of the Brown County Battalion.

Pvt. William Richards, enlisted in Sept. 1862 with CO. H of the 13th KS., then later served with CO. A of the Brown County Battalion.

Pvt. Abel Richardson, a resident of Hiawatha served from November 1861 to October 1865 with CO. I of the 7th KS.

William H. Richardson, served from September 1862 to March 1863 with CO. H of the 13th KS., discharged for disability in March 1863.

Pvt. James K. Richey, a resident of Horton served with CO. K of the 7th MO.

Pvt. A. C. Ricksecker, a resident of Horton served first with CO. I of the 102nd OH., then later with CO. H of the 189th OH.

Pvt. Beney Ridge, served with CO. C of the Brown County Battalion, absent from state, not mustered in….February 1865.

Pvt. Myers Ridge, served with CO. C of the Brown County Battalion.

Pvt. William D. Rife, a resident of Grand Prairie, was wounded then imprisoned for three weeks at Libby Prison in Richmond, Va., while a member of CO. I of the 11th PA.

Pvt. Henry Riffen, a resident of Sabetha was imprisoned for five months at Andersonville in Ga. and then for four months at Charleston, S.C., while serving with CO. D of the 114th IL.

2nd Lt. Langden M. Risley, a resident of Hiawatha, died at Fayette, Ark., from wounds received at Prairie Grove, Ark., on Dec. 7, 1862, while serving with CO. I of the 13th KS.

Mitchell Roach, a resident of Mission Township served with CO. M of the 1st MO.

Pvt. T. C. Roach, a resident of Hiawatha served with CO. H of the 185th OH.

Sgt. C. D. Robb, a resident of Comet, served with CO. F of the 10th KS.

F. J. Robbins, a resident of Walnut Township, served with CO. B of the OR. Battery.

Frank Roberts, buried at Hiawatha Cemetery.

H. Roberts, buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.

James Roberts, a resident of Mission Township, served with CO. K of the 3rd IA.

William N. Roberts

Corp. J. H. Robertson, a resident of Willis served with CO. A of the 10th KY.

Pvt. J. N. Robertson, a resident of Willis served with CO. H of the 16th KY.

Charles Robideux, enlisted Jan. 1864 served in CO. K of the 14th KS.

Pvt. Alphonso R. Robinson, a resident of Hiawatha Township, served with CO. A of the Brown County Battalion.

Sgt. Charles E. Robinson, a resident of Hiawatha enlisted September 1862 and served with CO. I of the 13th KS.

Lt. H. M. Robinson, a resident of Hiawatha served with the Brown County Militia.

Jacob S. Robinson, a resident of Washington Township, served with CO. D of the 1st MO.

Hosea A. Rochell, served with the Frontier Guards.

James Rodgers, served with 21st IA. and is buried at Hiawatha Cemetery.

Charles H. Roe, buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.

Pvt. Thomas E. Rolfe, a resident of Powhattan Township (Granada, Kan.), served in CO. F of the 46th IL.

Pvt. Patrick Rooney, a resident of Capioma, Kan., served in KS.

Sgt. Milton H. Ronnerservell, a resident of Sabetha, served with CO. B of the 113th IL.

This brings to an end Part XXV, and this series will continue in November with Part XXVI and the rest of the soldiers whose surnames begin with the letter “R.” Follow the Ancestor Trail next month with Part XVII of The Continuation Of The Whitman Mission Route Lost Diary Entries.