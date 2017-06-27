Sabetha City Commission: Steinlage steps down as EMS director

The Sabetha City Commission met at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26. Present were Mayor Doug Clark, Commissioners Nick Aberle, Norm Schmitt, Julie Burenheide and Maridel Wittmer, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo. City Administrator Doug Allen was absent.

Sabetha Emergency Medical Services Director Ed Steinlage was present.

Steinlage presented the annual review to commissioners, noting that electronic patient reports were implemented Jan. 1 this year. Steinlage said that, while it was helpful for reports to be done this way, it added roughly 45 minutes to the run time.

Steinlage also told commissioners he was stepping down from his post as EMS Director, effective June 30.

“I love doing the job,” he said, but said that it had become difficult to balance a full-time job and the EMS Director position.

The commission thanked Steinlage for his service. He has served as EMS director for approximately seven years.

Commissioners approved Doug Brammer as the new EMS Director. Brammer will assume the post effective July 1.

Police Chief Robert Wahwasuck also was present. He discussed his report with the commissioners. Wahwasuck noted that he is currently short two officers and is seeking individuals to fill those roles. Currently, the Sabetha police force consists of Wahwasuck and three officers.

Wahwasuck also told commissioners that a large crowd is expected at the Rock the Ridge Concert to be held Saturday, July 8, at NorthRidge Church.

Wahwasuck said he has been told that the crowd may reach close to 5,000. He is working with other individuals regarding parking arrangements and will have officers from the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office to help direct traffic when the concert ends.

Also at the meeting:

Commissioners approved minutes from the June 12 meeting. Also approved were Wage Resolution No. 2017-11 for lifeguards who received Water Safety Instruction training, and a drinking establishment license for Southside Bar and Grill.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 10, at City Hall.