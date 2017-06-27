Volunteers cut and shock the oat crop

Submitted by Travis McCoy

On Saturday, June 24, a large group of volunteers showed up at the Albany Museum just north of Sabetha to cut and shock the oat crop that was planted in February.

Ten volunteers worked Saturday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. to get the oats cut and shocked. The binder is pulled by a tractor, or horses in earlier days.

Binders have a sickle bar that cuts the oats and pulls them onto a platform. The canvasses roll the oats up into the bundle mechanism and ties a piece of twine around each bundle.

A group of bundles is collected and dropped. Then, more people come up and set the bundles with the grain heads up in a shock.

Three to six bundles make a shock, and this helps the bundles dry before they are loaded onto wagons. In the next week or so, depending on weather, the bundles will be loaded for storage.

This is one of the many preparations being made for the show. The featured tractor company is Allis-Chalmers, and they are featuring Sandwich, Massey-Harris and New Idea gasoline engines. The show will run Sept. 9 and 10, at the Albany Museum.