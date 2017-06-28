Busy Bees

Matt and Michelle Tedman have been busy so far this summer with their honey business – T-House Honey – which has grown more than three times its original size in a matter of months.

It is the end of June and thousands of honey bees are busy gathering and storing the nectar from blooming flowers and trees in the honey combs of Matt and Michelle Tedman’s hives located just outside of Sabetha city limits.

T-House Honey started just over a year ago when one of the Tedmans’ two established hives produced roughly 90 pounds of surplus honey. The Tedmans planned on expanding their honey operation by two hives for this season, but the operation has unexpectedly grown to seven hives – two in the original location and five between two other locations – over the past two months.

Matt said that starting out was pretty straight forward, but it has been a lot of work, given how quickly the operation has grown this year.

“Starting with package bees was fairly simple and straight forward,” he said. “However, managing established colonies that have survived winter and capturing swarms both require different skill sets and knowledge, which I had to learn on the fly this spring. It was a lot of work, but I learned more this spring than I did my entire first beekeeping season.”

During the late spring and early summer months, Matt has been busy building up their bee populations, managing swarm season, adding honey supers according to weather conditions and monitoring their hives for pests on a weekly basis.

“Keeping bees can be quite labor intensive when you consider they are a bunch of bugs in a box,” Matt said.

Spring Population Build Up

Currently, the Tedmans have three different scenarios with their hives: established hives, swarm hives and packaged bees.

Established Hives

The Tedmans began with two established hives, but they have recently split one of their hives, which means they divided the brood, honey, and pollen frames evenly into two new hives.

“The old queen stayed with the hive in the original location,” Matt said. “The other ‘half’ went to another site several miles away.”

Matt then inserted a new mated queen into the new half without a queen and released her four days later.

“Bees do recognize each other by smell. If I would have released the queen immediately, the bees would likely have killed her,” he said. “Four days is generally enough time for the bees to accept a new queen in the right conditions.”

According to Matt, a beekeeper also can tell by the behavior of the bees if she has been accepted before releasing her.

Due to the mild winter, early spring, and a wet/cool spring created what Matt called the “perfect storm” for swarm conditions.

“All of our established hives swarmed multiple times this spring,” he said. “Because the hives have swarmed, we are waiting on the newly emerged queen to be mated and return to the hive to start laying eggs.”

“In our experience, this takes about 10 to 12 days for the new queen to start laying,” Matt said. “One of our hives is finally starting to grow after swarming mid April while the other ‘splits’ are still waiting on a laying queen before the hive population begins to grow again.”

Swarm Hives

So far this year, Matt and Michelle have caught three swarms – two from one of their hives and the other one from a feral hive that was within the city limits. According to Matt, he had to turn down swarm calls and let three to four other swarms go – including bees from his own hives – because he ran out of hive equipment.

The swarms that he did catch were placed into new hives with brand new frames, which means the bees have to start from scratch and draw out the combs before any new eggs can be laid by the queen.

“We are currently feeding these hives with sugar water to stimulate the queen to lay eggs and the worker bees to draw the comb faster,” Matt said. “The goal is to get two deep hive bodies completely filled out with approximately 100 pounds of honey before the first frost this fall.”

Matt said achieving that goal may not be possible, and it all depends on the weather.

“If the bees do not have the resources to make it through winter, it is best to combine hives in the fall and have higher chances to split the hive next spring,” he said.

Packaged Bees

Since Matt and Michelle only had two hives in the fall of 2016 and were inexperienced in overwintering hives, they were unsure of what would happen. So to ensure they would have bees this year, they ordered a bee package in early January .

“Bee packages typically need to be purchased/reserved early in the year, long before the hardest part of overwintering – March and early April,” Matt said. “Packaged bees are nothing more than an artificial swarm.”

Matt said currently the goal is to get the hives ready for winter – even though it seems so far away.

“With the summer solstice just occurring a week ago, the bees will recognize the days getting shorter and will begin to slow down production of wax accordingly,” he said. “First year packages typically do not produce surplus honey; however, this is strongly dependent on many factors, but mainly weather and location/available forage.”

The Tedmans order their bees from California. The bees are then transported via horse trailer along with hundreds of other package bee containers. According to Matt, a horse trailer is a great transportation method, because bees produce a lot of heat and the trailer allows for sufficient air flow to keep the temperature regulated.

“In fact, the transportation crews must be very careful when stopping to refuel and eat, so that the bees do not overheat,” Matt said. “Packaged bees cost roughly $100 each, so one can imagine the total dollar amount of bees that could be lost. The cost of packaged bees is also rising fast due to the shortage and large resurgence of the hobby in recent years.”

Swarming

Swarming is defined as the asexual reproduction of a hive.

Swarming is in the bees’ genes, Matt said, and the most common cause of swarming is the worker bees’ inability to transmit the queen’s pheromones very well. Worker bees transmit the pheromone of the queen when they have come in contact with her, and since the bees are highly attracted to the queen pheromones the other worker bees become very interested in the worker bee that just came in contact with the queen.

“Imagine a large open room where there are few people,” Matt said. “You would have plenty of room to get away from the other people; however, when the room becomes condensed due to excessive people in the room, the bees can not transmit that pheromone very well. This drives the bees into swarm mode – too many bees in the hive coupled with early cool/rainy spring weather patterns.”

According to Matt, the bees also have to feel that they can be successful by starting a new hive – this is one of the main reasons why bees usually swarm in early spring – to have enough time to build a new colony and sufficient food stores for winter.

Once a hive has decided to swarm, the bees will convert multiple – usually a few dozen – two to three day old larvae cells into queen cells.

“The only difference between worker bees and queens bees is the fact queens are fed higher quality food – a highly enriched royal jelly – for the duration of their development,” Matt said. “This causes the queen larvae to fully develop ovaries and other reproductive organs.”

Eight days after the eggs are laid, queens cells are capped with a wax covering. The majority of hives will swarm when this happens, he explained.

“The majority of the hive will leave the hive, all at once, and create a huge cloud of bees,” Matt said. “They create quite the roar when they do. Approximately half to 2/3 of the colony will follow the queen to a nearby branch or rigid structure for an initial landing site and form a large mass of bees roughly the size of a basketball. The remaining half to 1/3 of the bees return to the original hive.”

“After the bees have swarmed, they will send out scouts to find a new location for the colony,” he continued. “The scouts will return and broadcast the location of the potential new home. The scouts will also check out the sites other scouts have found. This will happen until all bees have returned and are in agreement with the new site. The swarm will leave in unison to the new location and start drawing out the new combs.”

The original hive – that was left without a queen – will have to wait for the queens to emerge on the 16th day after the egg was laid. There is quite the process for how the queen is selected, however, and only one is kept.

“The first queen to hatch will make piping noises to notify the hive to be alert for her pheromone,” Matt explained. “The queen will then search out other newly hatched queens to fight to the death for rights to lay in that hive. Usually the first queen to hatch will sting the other queens while still in their cells. However, it is also possible for the last two remaining queens to both die fighting, leaving the hive queenless.”

Once the new queen has been selected, she will take a few days to mature for flight and then will take a mating flight to be mated by nearby drones. According to Matt, this is a risky process for the queen as she could be killed or poorly mated. A few days after being mated, she will begin to lay eggs.

Adding honey supers

“Adding honey supers gives the hives room to grow,” Matt said. “This helps alleviate the desire to swarm. Honey supers are also used to collect the surplus honey.”

Super boxes hold multiple frames and are only 6-5/8 inches tall, also commonly known as mediums. Honey is very heavy, and a good crop will yield about three pounds per frame in a medium box. Matt’s super boxes hold 10 frames.

A queen excluder is commonly placed above the brood chamber – which is a 9-5/8 inches tall box that holds the brood frames, where the queen lays the eggs and the nurse bees raise and tend to the eggs, larvae and pupae – to only allow worker bees to enter the supers. This keeps the queen from laying eggs in the super or getting damaged during harvesting.

“I am currently in the process of finishing the super boxes and frames,” Matt said. “I add the next super to a hive when roughly 80 percent of the top super frames are filled/capped with honey. Because our established hives have swarmed, our honey production will be reduced this year. We only have three hives with supers on currently; however, it is still spring and much can change before fall.”

Knowing when to add supers, what plants are blooming and when the subsequent nectar flows will be are all a part of the art of beekeeping.

“Honeybees are hoarders by nature and will always fill any open void possible with comb/honey, even to the point where it keeps the queen from laying eggs,” Matt said. “This is crucial to understand the timing of adding supers, as too little room can result in swarming or the bees not storing enough honey for winter, or too much space can spread the bees out too much and keep them from effectively defending the inside of the hive from any pests, namely small hive beetles.”

Monitoring for Pests

Small hive beetles are a small black beetle, roughly 1/8 inch in diameter, that lay their eggs in the honeycombs if left unguarded. The beetle larvae hatch inside the hive and cause significant damage to the combs and honey as they leave a slimy residue as they crawl out of the hive. The small hive beetles will then make their way to the soil below the hives, where they pupate into new beetles and emerge to start the process over again.

In order to help with the small hive beetles, Matt inserts “beetle blaster traps” into his hives. The trap hangs in-between the frames and has slots in the top of the trap that the beetles fall into – but the slots are too small for the bees. The trap contains apple cider vinegar and mineral oil, which attracts and drowns the beetles.

In addition to the small hive beetle, the varroa mite is also a danger to hives. Matt said that one of the reasons he has hives in multiple locations is because he likes to keep feral swarms away from the healthier hives.

“I like to keep swarms from feral hives away from my healthy apiaries until I know the quality and temperance of the bees from feral swarms,” he said. “For example, if they have diseases or are carrying high varroa mite loads.”

Matt explained that varroa mites are like ticks and are classified as arachnids. These mites – which arrived in the U.S. in the 1980s – peak in population immediately after the hives peak in population. They can attach to the bees and transmit many known viruses and bacterias.

“The virus and bacterias are very harmful to the bees and have been known to rapidly collapse a hive and even cause the hive to abscond (leave unexpectedly), leaving only a few nurse bees and the queen behind to die,” he said. “Another thing to note is varroa mites can double their population within a hive in under 30 days.”

The Tedmans treat these mites after harvesting the honey crop in the late summer/early fall.

Although the early spring seemed detrimental to this fall’s honey crop, Matt said things are looking up.

“The early spring has really hurt honey production for us, as our bees have swarmed,” he said. “However, our bees are looking healthy and our hive count has increased, which is much to be excited about.”

“Most people do not realize that just because plants are blooming, it does not necessarily mean the plants are producing nectar,” Matt said. “The plants need hot weather and sunshine to get the photosynthesis process working. Frequent rains can also reduce honey production as rain tends wash the nectar out of blooms and delay nectar availability.”

According to Matt, this past week has been great weather for the bees.

“The Linden trees have been in bloom this past week,” he said. “This past weekend was perfect with lots of sunshine and little wind.”